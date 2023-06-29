Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld deaths

Travis Scott will not be indicted on criminal charges related to the deaths at Houston's Astroworld Festival in 2021, the Associated Press reports. Scott's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, said that a Houston, TX grand jury had made the decision, although he said he didn't know what charges had been considered. Schaffer called the decision "a great relief," saying that Scott "never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt."

10 people died at the festival from compression asphyxia while crushed in the crowd, and around 300 were treated for injuries onsite. The families of two of those people settled lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation, and others, but other active suits remain outstanding.

After being pulled from the Coachella lineup in the aftermath of Astroworld, Scott has been playing shows again; he'll headline day two of Rolling Loud Miami in July, and he was just added to the iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, which happens in Las Vegas in September.