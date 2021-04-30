Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest returns this November

Like nearly everything else, Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest took a pandemic break in 2020, but it will be back this year, and expanded to two days, happening November 5 & 6 at NRG Park in Houston, TX. The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but Travis will be one of the headliners, and will help curate the festival. This year's theme is "Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World."

Tickets for Astroworld Fest 2021 go on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 11 AM EDT (10 AM Texas time). The two previous editions of Astroworld sold out before the full lineups were announced. You can watch a trailer for the festival below.

Travis Scott will also play Rolling Loud Miami in July.