Tré Burt announces new LP and tour, shares “Santiago”

Singer-songwriter Tré Burt, who we named a current country singer to know last year, has announced his third LP, Traffic Fiction, is coming on October 6 via Oh Boy Records (pre-order). The new album follows 2021's You, Yeah, You, and its debut single is "Santiago," a rootsy throwback track filled with heartfelt lyrics and fun guitars and synths. “The song actually started out as a writing prompt that my friend gave me over the phone during my solo writing retreats at the cabin,” Tré explains. “She said ‘write about Santiago’ and it ended up being a good stage to talk about some heartache I was going through. But it wasn’t just heartache, there was also a lot of joy which is why it sounds upbeat, I guess.” Listen to "Santiago" and check out the artwork and tracklist for Traffic Fiction below.

Tré has also confirmed North American tour dates supporting the new LP today, starting in late September with his appearance at Healing Appalachia. The tour continues for a month, closing in Nashville at Third Man. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 11 at Baby's All Right. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am local.

Tré Burt - Traffic Fiction loading...

Tracklisting

1. Play Stevie Wonder

2.Traffic Fiction

3. Kids in tha Yard

4.Piece of Me

5. Win My Heart

6. I’m Aight Pops, Just Tired

7. All Things Right

8. To Be a River

9. Told Ya Then

10. Wings for a Butterfly

11. Santiago

12. 2 For Tha Show

13. Yo Face

14. BNB Maintenance, Inc

Tré Burt -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/23: Healing Appalachia - Lewisburg, WV

10/7: Los Angeles Folk Festival at The Ford - Los Angeles, CA

10/9: Songbyrd - Washington, DC

10/10: Johnny Brenda's - Philly, PA

10/11: Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

10/13: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

10/14: 939 Cafe - Boston, MA

10/15: Billsville House Concerts - Manchester, VT

10/17: Petite Campus - Montreal, QC

10/18: Monarch Tavern - Toronto, ON

10/19: Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

10/20: SPACE - Chicago, IL

10/21: Racoon Motel - Davenport, IA

10/22: Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

10/24: Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

10/25: Bishop Bar - Bloomington, IN

10/27: Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN