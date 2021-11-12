Treefort Fest 2022 lineup: Kim Gordon, Durand Jones, GBV, Built to Spill, more
Treefort Music Fest will be back in 2022, happening March 23-27 at various venues in Downtown Boise, ID. This year's lineup is looking pretty good, having just announced the first wave of performing artists, which includes headliners Kim Gordon, OSEES, and Durand Jones & The Indications, plus Guided by Voices, Built to Spill, Jeff Rosenstock, !!!, Mercury Rev, Caroline Rose, Men I Trust, Magdalena Bay, Lightning Bolt, Deerhoof, Spirit of the Beehive, Deafheaven, Fruit Bats, Sinkane, William Basinski, Indigo De Souza, Ryley Walker, Vanishing Twin, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Quasi, Nation of Language, Deradoorian, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, and tons more.
Passes are on sale now. Check out Treefort Music Fest first wave lineup below.
TREEFORT MUSIC FEST - 2022 LINEUP
Kim Gordon
Durand Jones & The Indications
Osees
Men I Trust
Guided By Voices
Goth Babe
LP Giobbi
Kari Faux
Built To Spill
W.I.T.C.H.
Mercury Rev
Shannon & The Clams
Nubya Garcia
!!!
Caroline Rose
Magdalena Bay
Lightning Bolt
Deerhoof
Spirit of the Beehive
Deafheaven
William Basinski
Yob
Fruit Bats
Wilderado
Typhoon
Indigo de Souza
Jeff Rosenstock
Penelope Scott
bbymutha
Ryley Walker
flipturn
The Brothers Comatose
Shawn James
Slothrust
Ata Kak
Wu-lu
Vanishing Twin
Sinkane
The Districts
Jax Anderson
Quasi
We Were Promised Jetpacks
Nation of Language
Thee Sacred Souls
Jackie Venson
Ada Lea
Horse Feathers
Sera Cahoone
Ian Sweet
Field Medic
Mauskovic Dance Band
Andrea Gibson
Geographer
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Deradoorian
Fly Anakin
Luna Luna
Garcia Peoples
Ghost Funk Orchestra
Glove
Tylor & The Train Robbers
Anik Khan
The Muckers
Blood Lemon
Tropa Magica
Spoon Benders
James Tillman
Dent May
The Ophelias
The Lowest Pair
Sunny War
Sean Nicholas Savage
Don Lifted
Gustaf
Mint Field
New Candys
Jango
James Supercave
MAITA
Jens Kuross
Witch Mountain
Ami Dang
Paul Cherry
Okey Dokey
Paul Jacobs
Pearl & The Oysters
Ohmme
Deeper
Prism Bitch
Mo Lowda & The Humble
Grumpster
Francis of Delirium
High Pulp
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Dougie Poole
Akai Solo
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat
Pink Fuzz
Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band
Semantics
Dirt Fishermen
Wombo
Estereomance
All Things Blue
Raccoon Tour
Ducks Ltd
Weakened Friends
PAINT
Magna Carda
Silver Synthetic
Cuffed Up
Meltt
BARN
Dance With The Dead
Goodboy Noah
TC Superstar
Meija
Spirit Award
The Otolith
Itchy Kitty
Blushh
Status / Non-Status
Dante Elephante
The Heligoats
Sana Cissokho
Lung
Babehoven
Jared Mattson
Blunt Bangs
Jeffrey Martin
Margo Cilker
Lande Hekt
No Swoon
Melacrusin
Tallies
The Ghost Ease
The Bobby Lees
Gymshorts
Sedona
Alexandria Maillot
Floating Room
McKenna Esteb
Shutups
Biitchseat
The Macks
The Blind Suns
Crisman
Death Hags
Up is the Down is the
Maggie Gently
Marina Allen
Tommy Alexander
SunDog
Storie Grubb
Thin Veil
Coral Grief
Oliva Awbrey
Cat Valley
future.exboyfriend
Bombshell Nightlight
The Painted Roses
Moon Owl’s Mages