Treefort Fest 2022 lineup: Kim Gordon, Durand Jones, GBV, Built to Spill, more

Treefort Music Fest will be back in 2022, happening March 23-27 at various venues in Downtown Boise, ID. This year's lineup is looking pretty good, having just announced the first wave of performing artists, which includes headliners Kim Gordon, OSEES, and Durand Jones & The Indications, plus Guided by Voices, Built to Spill, Jeff Rosenstock, !!!, Mercury Rev, Caroline Rose, Men I Trust, Magdalena Bay, Lightning Bolt, Deerhoof, Spirit of the Beehive, Deafheaven, Fruit Bats, Sinkane, William Basinski, Indigo De Souza, Ryley Walker, Vanishing Twin, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Quasi, Nation of Language, Deradoorian, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, and tons more.

Passes are on sale now. Check out Treefort Music Fest first wave lineup below.

TREEFORT MUSIC FEST - 2022 LINEUP

Kim Gordon

Durand Jones & The Indications

Osees

Men I Trust

Guided By Voices

Goth Babe

LP Giobbi

Kari Faux

Built To Spill

W.I.T.C.H.

Mercury Rev

Shannon & The Clams

Nubya Garcia

!!!

Caroline Rose

Magdalena Bay

Lightning Bolt

Deerhoof

Spirit of the Beehive

Deafheaven

William Basinski

Yob

Fruit Bats

Wilderado

Typhoon

Indigo de Souza

Jeff Rosenstock

Penelope Scott

bbymutha

Ryley Walker

flipturn

The Brothers Comatose

Shawn James

Slothrust

Ata Kak

Wu-lu

Vanishing Twin

Sinkane

The Districts

Jax Anderson

Quasi

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Nation of Language

Thee Sacred Souls

Jackie Venson

Ada Lea

Horse Feathers

Sera Cahoone

Ian Sweet

Field Medic

Mauskovic Dance Band

Andrea Gibson

Geographer

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Deradoorian

Fly Anakin

Luna Luna

Garcia Peoples

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Glove

Tylor & The Train Robbers

Anik Khan

The Muckers

Blood Lemon

Tropa Magica

Spoon Benders

James Tillman

Dent May

The Ophelias

The Lowest Pair

Sunny War

Sean Nicholas Savage

Don Lifted

Gustaf

Mint Field

New Candys

Jango

James Supercave

MAITA

Jens Kuross

Witch Mountain

Ami Dang

Paul Cherry

Okey Dokey

Paul Jacobs

Pearl & The Oysters

Ohmme

Deeper

Prism Bitch

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Grumpster

Francis of Delirium

High Pulp

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

Dougie Poole

Akai Solo

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat

Pink Fuzz

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band

Semantics

Dirt Fishermen

Wombo

Estereomance

All Things Blue

Raccoon Tour

Ducks Ltd

Weakened Friends

PAINT

Magna Carda

Silver Synthetic

Cuffed Up

Meltt

BARN

Dance With The Dead

Goodboy Noah

TC Superstar

Meija

Spirit Award

The Otolith

Itchy Kitty

Blushh

Status / Non-Status

Dante Elephante

The Heligoats

Sana Cissokho

Lung

Babehoven

Jared Mattson

Blunt Bangs

Jeffrey Martin

Margo Cilker

Lande Hekt

No Swoon

Melacrusin

Tallies

The Ghost Ease

The Bobby Lees

Gymshorts

Sedona

Alexandria Maillot

Floating Room

McKenna Esteb

Shutups

Biitchseat

The Macks

The Blind Suns

Crisman

Death Hags

Up is the Down is the

Maggie Gently

Marina Allen

Tommy Alexander

SunDog

Storie Grubb

Thin Veil

Coral Grief

Oliva Awbrey

Cat Valley

future.exboyfriend

Bombshell Nightlight

The Painted Roses

Moon Owl’s Mages