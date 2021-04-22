Treefort Music Fest 2021 lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Lightning Bolt, more
Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest will be back this year, happening September 22-26 at venues all over the city's Downtown district. They've just announced the massive 2021 lineup, which features 369 artists, 154 of which are local, including Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Tennis, The Felice Brothers, Larkin Poe, AJJ, Armand Hammer, The Marias, William Basinski, Wild Pink, Sonny & The Sunsets, and many many more. Most of them were on the lineup of the canceled 2020 edition which got postponed twice.
"After over two years without a festival, we are incredibly excited and grateful to return in 2021,” says Treefort's Eric Gilbert. “The enthusiasm from our community about a September edition of Treefort has been reassuring and the excitement from artists has been really motivating. We’re looking forward to gathering again safely and celebrating live music, art, and community after a long, quiet year.”
As for COVID safety concerns, the Treefort says "Festival goers can expect a few changes at the 2021 festival, though much of the fan favorites will remain. The festival is continuing to work closely with local and state health officials to hold a safe community-run festival in September."
Tickets for Treefort 2021 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.
TREEFORT MUSIC FEST - 2021 LINEUP
_m a n e_
10 Cent Stranger
Aan
Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine
Acid Tongue
ACUDETH
Afrosonics
AJJ
aka Belle
Alien Boy
Ami Dang
AMS.
Amuma Says No
Ana Lete
Andrea Gibson
Andrew Dixon RAGE
Andy Shauf
Angel Abaya
Annie Bartholomew
Antonioni
Ariana and The Rose
Armand Hammer
Armongedden
Arooj Aftab
Aterrima
Auragraph
Auralux
Autonomic Pilot
Bad Motivator
Banny Grove
Beverly Crusher
Biddadat
Black Bolt
Black Ends
Blackcat
Blackfriar
Blanket Ghost
Blood Lemon
Blood Party
Blossom
Bodies on the Beach
Bone Haus
Boot Juice
Boy Drama
Braided Waves
Bread & Circus
Breakfast in Silence
Brent Amaker DeathSquad
Brent Penny
Bright Old Giant
Brooke Would
Brother.
Built To Spill
Burl Haggard
buttstuff
Cabeza
Cal In Red
Calexico
Cam Calloway
Captain Snafu
Cartalk
Chaosmonaut
Charlie & The Changelings
Charlie Parr
cheekface
Chief Broom
Chong The Nomad
Chris King & The Gutterballs
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Cienega de Zacapu
CJ Boyd
Clinton Patterson
Cloudest Speaker
CMMNWLTH
College Level
Con Brio
Corduroy Blue
Creature to Creature
Daniel Kerr
Dear Rabbit
Dedicated Servers
Dendrons
Dirt Russell
Dirtyworks
DJ Fangy
du Pre
Dustin Morris
Ealdor Bealu
Earthlings Crew
East Forest
Effy K
Eleven & Jason D
empty suits
Endless Atlas
Esmé Patterson
Evolushawn
Ezza Rose
Family Worship Center
Fast Times
Fingerprince
FONSONGS
Forrest VanTuyl
Frankie Tillo
Free Creatures
Fretland
Frim Fram 4
FUULS
Garcia Peoples
Gary V
General Mojo’s
Ghorot
Gipsy Moonrise
Girl Friday
Golder Strange
Good Not Great
Goth Babe
Gregory Rawlins
Gretch N Rodgers
Groggy Bikini
Grumpster
Grupo Adiktos
Guayaba
Habibi
Hand Trembler
HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM
Heather Meuleman
Heaven Electric
Help
High Pine Whiskey Yell
Hillfolk Noir
Hoofless
HOWARDIAN
Hummingbird of Death
Hurdy Gurdy Girls
Husbands
Ian Sweet
Idyltime
Illicit Nature
Ingrown
Inland Isle
Itchy Kitty
Ivy Rosé
Ivy Wild
J Wayne
Jacq Maliq
James Plane Wreck
James Stevens
James Supercave
Jango
Japanese Breakfast
Jason Wool
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Jesse Blake Rundle
Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes
Joe Kaplow
John Craigie
Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats
Joshy
Julez
Jupiter Holiday
Justus Proffit
Kainalu
Katana Boy
Kelsie Rose
Khanvict
Kids
Killdeer String Band
Killin Me Kid
Kissay
Kitten Fight
Knuckle Pups
Krystos
Larkin Poe
Laundry
LED
Les Fortunate
Lightning Bolt
Lo Talker
Lobo Lara
Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers
Lord Friday The 13th
Lost Lander
Lounge On Fire
Low Water String Band
Lucid Aisle
Luna Li
Lung
Madisun Proof
Magna Carda
Mains & Monitors
Maksym
Margo Cilker
Mariah Priddy
Marian Call
MDNITE
Mdou Moctar
Mellisan
Methods Body
Michael Angelo Batio
Michael Manahan
Mo Troper
Moldes
Monophonics
MONSTERWATCH
Moon Palace
Mother Yeti
Møtrik
Mountains Like Tidal Waves
Mr Grant Olsen
Myke Bogan
Neocentrics
Neoma
New Move
Nichole G
Nick Delffs
Nightmare Blue
Nite Jewel
No Aloha
No Good
Nordista Freeze
Nutrients
Oh Lonesome Ana
Oh, Rose
ohbrando
Olivia Awbrey
Oliwa
Oyó
Palomas
Panther Car
Papas
Parade of Bad Guys
Pell
People With Bodies
Phono Pony
Phunktion
Pink Fuzz
PlexusPlay
Ponderay
Porcelain Tongue
Prefuse 73
Prism Bitch
Proud Titania
Psychic Bloom
Pure Ivy
Raccoon Tour
Rachaels Children
RahKeem
Ratboys
Real Don Music
Rejection Pact
Rider & Rolling Thunder
Rituals of Mine
Roadie
Robert Shredford
Rocci Johnson Band
Rodeo Screams
Rookie
Rory Van James
Roselit Bone
Rosie Tucker
Ruff Pups
Ryan Peck
Sahab
Savage Daughters
See Night
Sego
Self Care
Serpentfoot
Shaina Shepherd
Sharlese
Sick Wish
Small Million
Smokey Brights
Sofía Valdés
Sonny & The Sunsets
Sons of Guns
Spaceface
Speed the Pilgrim
Spike Coggins and the Accused
Spooky Mansion
sstrawberry
St. Terrible
Steve Fulton Music
Storie Grubb
Stranger Danger
Street Fever
Succubass
Sugar Candy Mountain
Sun Blood Stories
Sunbathe
SunDog
Sunny War
Swim Camp
Swsh
Tag Along Friend
Tambalka
Taylor Vidic
Tejano Outlaw
Temple Canyon
Ten-Speed Music/Isaac Pierce
Tennis
The Black Tones
The Blaqks
The Boys Ranch
The Brankas
The Chuckwagons
The Dirty Moogs
The Felice Brothers
The French Tips
The Ghost Ease
The Grizzled Mighty
The Groans
The Heligoats
The Jerkwadz
The Love Bunch
The Marías
The New Mood
The Phets
The Pine Hearts
The Prids
The Rare Forms
The Scrub Oaks
The Seatopians
The Seshen
The Shivas
The Simplots
The Still Tide
The Vang Basics
The Wandering Hearts
The Weary Times
THEM.
Thomas Paul
Tim Andreae
Tora’dan
Torres
Tracy Morrison
Transistor Send
Trash Fence
Trego
Tres Leches
Trouble Town
Troyject
tuct. & ronhepipes
Up is the Down is the
Ursa Miner
Valley Queen
VEMM
Vision Video
Vundabar
Waltzer
Warren Dunes
Weeping Icon
Wend
Wendy Fox
Western Daughter
Wet Fruit
Wet Nights
Whippin Shitties
White Bike
Wild Pink
Wild Powwers
William Basinski
Windoe
Winter Forever
With Child
WOH Club
Yasmin Williams
Zen Mother
Zeta