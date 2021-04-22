Treefort Music Fest 2021 lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Lightning Bolt, more

Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest will be back this year, happening September 22-26 at venues all over the city's Downtown district. They've just announced the massive 2021 lineup, which features 369 artists, 154 of which are local, including Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Tennis, The Felice Brothers, Larkin Poe, AJJ, Armand Hammer, The Marias, William Basinski, Wild Pink, Sonny & The Sunsets, and many many more. Most of them were on the lineup of the canceled 2020 edition which got postponed twice.

"After over two years without a festival, we are incredibly excited and grateful to return in 2021,” says Treefort's Eric Gilbert. “The enthusiasm from our community about a September edition of Treefort has been reassuring and the excitement from artists has been really motivating. We’re looking forward to gathering again safely and celebrating live music, art, and community after a long, quiet year.”

As for COVID safety concerns, the Treefort says "Festival goers can expect a few changes at the 2021 festival, though much of the fan favorites will remain. The festival is continuing to work closely with local and state health officials to hold a safe community-run festival in September."

Tickets for Treefort 2021 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

TREEFORT MUSIC FEST - 2021 LINEUP

_m a n e_

10 Cent Stranger

Aan

Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine

Acid Tongue

ACUDETH

Afrosonics

AJJ

aka Belle

Alien Boy

Ami Dang

AMS.

Amuma Says No

Ana Lete

Andrea Gibson

Andrew Dixon RAGE

Andy Shauf

Angel Abaya

Annie Bartholomew

Antonioni

Ariana and The Rose

Armand Hammer

Armongedden

Arooj Aftab

Aterrima

Auragraph

Auralux

Autonomic Pilot

Bad Motivator

Banny Grove

Beverly Crusher

Biddadat

Black Bolt

Black Ends

Blackcat

Blackfriar

Blanket Ghost

Blood Lemon

Blood Party

Blossom

Bodies on the Beach

Bone Haus

Boot Juice

Boy Drama

Braided Waves

Bread & Circus

Breakfast in Silence

Brent Amaker DeathSquad

Brent Penny

Bright Old Giant

Brooke Would

Brother.

Built To Spill

Burl Haggard

buttstuff

Cabeza

Cal In Red

Calexico

Cam Calloway

Captain Snafu

Cartalk

Chaosmonaut

Charlie & The Changelings

Charlie Parr

cheekface

Chief Broom

Chong The Nomad

Chris King & The Gutterballs

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Cienega de Zacapu

CJ Boyd

Clinton Patterson

Cloudest Speaker

CMMNWLTH

College Level

Con Brio

Corduroy Blue

Creature to Creature

Daniel Kerr

Dear Rabbit

Dedicated Servers

Dendrons

Dirt Russell

Dirtyworks

DJ Fangy

du Pre

Dustin Morris

Ealdor Bealu

Earthlings Crew

East Forest

Effy K

Eleven & Jason D

empty suits

Endless Atlas

Esmé Patterson

Evolushawn

Ezza Rose

Family Worship Center

Fast Times

Fingerprince

FONSONGS

Forrest VanTuyl

Frankie Tillo

Free Creatures

Fretland

Frim Fram 4

FUULS

Garcia Peoples

Gary V

General Mojo’s

Ghorot

Gipsy Moonrise

Girl Friday

Golder Strange

Good Not Great

Goth Babe

Gregory Rawlins

Gretch N Rodgers

Groggy Bikini

Grumpster

Grupo Adiktos

Guayaba

Habibi

Hand Trembler

HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM

Heather Meuleman

Heaven Electric

Help

High Pine Whiskey Yell

Hillfolk Noir

Hoofless

HOWARDIAN

Hummingbird of Death

Hurdy Gurdy Girls

Husbands

Ian Sweet

Idyltime

Illicit Nature

Ingrown

Inland Isle

Itchy Kitty

Ivy Rosé

Ivy Wild

J Wayne

Jacq Maliq

James Plane Wreck

James Stevens

James Supercave

Jango

Japanese Breakfast

Jason Wool

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Jesse Blake Rundle

Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes

Joe Kaplow

John Craigie

Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats

Joshy

Julez

Jupiter Holiday

Justus Proffit

Kainalu

Katana Boy

Kelsie Rose

Khanvict

Kids

Killdeer String Band

Killin Me Kid

Kissay

Kitten Fight

Knuckle Pups

Krystos

Larkin Poe

Laundry

LED

Les Fortunate

Lightning Bolt

Lo Talker

Lobo Lara

Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers

Lord Friday The 13th

Lost Lander

Lounge On Fire

Low Water String Band

Lucid Aisle

Luna Li

Lung

Madisun Proof

Magna Carda

Mains & Monitors

Maksym

Margo Cilker

Mariah Priddy

Marian Call

MDNITE

Mdou Moctar

Mellisan

Methods Body

Michael Angelo Batio

Michael Manahan

Mo Troper

Moldes

Monophonics

MONSTERWATCH

Moon Palace

Mother Yeti

Møtrik

Mountains Like Tidal Waves

Mr Grant Olsen

Myke Bogan

Neocentrics

Neoma

New Move

Nichole G

Nick Delffs

Nightmare Blue

Nite Jewel

No Aloha

No Good

Nordista Freeze

Nutrients

Oh Lonesome Ana

Oh, Rose

ohbrando

Olivia Awbrey

Oliwa

Oyó

Palomas

Panther Car

Papas

Parade of Bad Guys

Pell

People With Bodies

Phono Pony

Phunktion

Pink Fuzz

PlexusPlay

Ponderay

Porcelain Tongue

Prefuse 73

Prism Bitch

Proud Titania

Psychic Bloom

Pure Ivy

Raccoon Tour

Rachaels Children

RahKeem

Ratboys

Real Don Music

Rejection Pact

Rider & Rolling Thunder

Rituals of Mine

Roadie

Robert Shredford

Rocci Johnson Band

Rodeo Screams

Rookie

Rory Van James

Roselit Bone

Rosie Tucker

Ruff Pups

Ryan Peck

Sahab

Savage Daughters

See Night

Sego

Self Care

Serpentfoot

Shaina Shepherd

Sharlese

Sick Wish

Small Million

Smokey Brights

Sofía Valdés

Sonny & The Sunsets

Sons of Guns

Spaceface

Speed the Pilgrim

Spike Coggins and the Accused

Spooky Mansion

sstrawberry

St. Terrible

Steve Fulton Music

Storie Grubb

Stranger Danger

Street Fever

Succubass

Sugar Candy Mountain

Sun Blood Stories

Sunbathe

SunDog

Sunny War

Swim Camp

Swsh

Tag Along Friend

Tambalka

Taylor Vidic

Tejano Outlaw

Temple Canyon

Ten-Speed Music/Isaac Pierce

Tennis

The Black Tones

The Blaqks

The Boys Ranch

The Brankas

The Chuckwagons

The Dirty Moogs

The Felice Brothers

The French Tips

The Ghost Ease

The Grizzled Mighty

The Groans

The Heligoats

The Jerkwadz

The Love Bunch

The Marías

The New Mood

The Phets

The Pine Hearts

The Prids

The Rare Forms

The Scrub Oaks

The Seatopians

The Seshen

The Shivas

The Simplots

The Still Tide

The Vang Basics

The Wandering Hearts

The Weary Times

THEM.

Thomas Paul

Tim Andreae

Tora’dan

Torres

Tracy Morrison

Transistor Send

Trash Fence

Trego

Tres Leches

Trouble Town

Troyject

tuct. & ronhepipes

Up is the Down is the

Ursa Miner

Valley Queen

VEMM

Vision Video

Vundabar

Waltzer

Warren Dunes

Weeping Icon

Wend

Wendy Fox

Western Daughter

Wet Fruit

Wet Nights

Whippin Shitties

White Bike

Wild Pink

Wild Powwers

William Basinski

Windoe

Winter Forever

With Child

WOH Club

Yasmin Williams

Zen Mother

Zeta