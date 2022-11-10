Treefort Music Fest announces 2023 initial lineup
Treefort Music Fest has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition which happens March 22-26 at venues all over downtown Boise, ID. The lineup includes Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Lady Wray, Kae Tempest, Built To Spill, Drugdealer, Ani DiFranco, Cautious Clay, Pinback, MIKE, illuminati hotties, Protomartyr, Destroy Boys, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Big Joanie, Guerilla Toss, Hyd, Catbite, Death Valley Girls, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Jane Weaver, and lots more.
Festival passes are on sale now. Check out the entire announced lineup so far below.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Leikeli47
Margo Price
Surf Curse
Cautious Clay
Ani DiFranco
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Tom The Mail Man
Lady Wray
Kae Tempest
Blu DeTiger (DJ Set)
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Built To Spill
Boogie T
Drugdealer
Pinback
MIKE
illuminati hotties
Petey
Celisse
BabyJake
Protomartyr
Destroy Boys
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Dumbo Gets Mad
Son Rompe Pera
Brijean
Tanukichan
Nnamdi
Mapache
Orions Belte
Blondshell
Sun June
Bendigo Fletcher
Siena Liggins
Thumpasaurus
Runnner
Covet
The Seshen
Leyla McCalla
Hannah Jadagu
700 Bliss
The Stone Foxes
Charlie Hickey
Spoon Benders
TEKE::TEKE
Mauskovic Dance Band
Psymon Spine
The Paranoyds
Butcher Brown
Big Joanie
Guerilla Toss
Hyd
Infinity Song
Cory Hanson
Aoife Nessa Frances
Hooveriii
Brainstory
Daisha McBride
Help
King Pari
Catbite
Death Valley Girls
Blood Lemon
Husbands
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
KAINA
MONSTERWATCH
Sen Morimoto
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Jane Weaver
JOON
Macie Stewart
Emily Wolfe
Zeta
Demob Happy
Blvck Hippie
Moon Owl's Mages
BOYO
DYGL
We Don't Ride Llamas
Lo Moon
The Golden Dregs
Arcy Drive
Luci
Teen Mortgage
Prism Bitch
Summer Cannibals
Crush The Monster
Pink Fuzz
Vicky Farewell
208 Natives
Sea Moya
Causeway
French Cassettes
Esther Rose
The Pine Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Lola Kirke
future.exboyfriend
Jeremy Ivey
Pearl Charles
Michael Rault
modernlove.
Jeff Crosby
Flamingos in the Tree
Been Stellar
Disq
Model/Actriz
Beach Bums
Papas
TeZATalks
Jango
N3ptune + Rusty Steve
Jess Cornelius
Mother Sun
Mightmare
Summer Like The Season
Disco Doom
Shiny Around The Edges
Scout Gillett
Itchy Kitty
Jeffrey Martin
Laveda
Wizzerd
The Macks
Hey, ily
Ghorot
Archer Oh
The Band Ice Cream
Plum Vision
L.A. Exes
Lose
Cous
Country Westerns
Bart Budwig
Taco Tapes
Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins
St. Terrible
aka Belle
The Very Most
Status/Non-Status
THIN VEIL
Ealdor Bealu
Eleven & Jason D
Lobo Lara
Monta at Odds
Taleen Kali
RahKeem
!mindparade
Up Is The Down Is The
Vox Rea
Mizu
Mandias
Scrunchies
Bone Haus
Dakota Theim
CMMNWLTH
Black Maracas
knitting
You Said Strange
LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS
Dirt Russell
knwbdy
36?
BearKat
Pelvis Wrestley
SunDog