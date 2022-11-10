Treefort Music Fest announces 2023 initial lineup

Treefort Music Fest has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition which happens March 22-26 at venues all over downtown Boise, ID. The lineup includes Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Lady Wray, Kae Tempest, Built To Spill, Drugdealer, Ani DiFranco, Cautious Clay, Pinback, MIKE, illuminati hotties, Protomartyr, Destroy Boys, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Big Joanie, Guerilla Toss, Hyd, Catbite, Death Valley Girls, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Jane Weaver, and lots more.

Festival passes are on sale now. Check out the entire announced lineup so far below.

treefort fest poster 2023 loading...

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Leikeli47

Margo Price

Surf Curse

Cautious Clay

Ani DiFranco

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Tom The Mail Man

Lady Wray

Kae Tempest

Blu DeTiger (DJ Set)

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Built To Spill

Boogie T

Drugdealer

Pinback

MIKE

illuminati hotties

Petey

Celisse

BabyJake

Protomartyr

Destroy Boys

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Dumbo Gets Mad

Son Rompe Pera

Brijean

Tanukichan

Nnamdi

Mapache

Orions Belte

Blondshell

Sun June

Bendigo Fletcher

Siena Liggins

Thumpasaurus

Runnner

Covet

The Seshen

Leyla McCalla

Hannah Jadagu

700 Bliss

The Stone Foxes

Charlie Hickey

Spoon Benders

TEKE::TEKE

Mauskovic Dance Band

Psymon Spine

The Paranoyds

Butcher Brown

Big Joanie

Guerilla Toss

Hyd

Infinity Song

Cory Hanson

Aoife Nessa Frances

Hooveriii

Brainstory

Daisha McBride

Help

King Pari

Catbite

Death Valley Girls

Blood Lemon

Husbands

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

KAINA

MONSTERWATCH

Sen Morimoto

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Jane Weaver

JOON

Macie Stewart

Emily Wolfe

Zeta

Demob Happy

Blvck Hippie

Moon Owl's Mages

BOYO

DYGL

We Don't Ride Llamas

Lo Moon

The Golden Dregs

Arcy Drive

Luci

Teen Mortgage

Prism Bitch

Summer Cannibals

Crush The Monster

Pink Fuzz

Vicky Farewell

208 Natives

Sea Moya

Causeway

French Cassettes

Esther Rose

The Pine Hearts

The Wandering Hearts

Lola Kirke

future.exboyfriend

Jeremy Ivey

Pearl Charles

Michael Rault

modernlove.

Jeff Crosby

Flamingos in the Tree

Been Stellar

Disq

Model/Actriz

Beach Bums

Papas

TeZATalks

Jango

N3ptune + Rusty Steve

Jess Cornelius

Mother Sun

Mightmare

Summer Like The Season

Disco Doom

Shiny Around The Edges

Scout Gillett

Itchy Kitty

Jeffrey Martin

Laveda

Wizzerd

The Macks

Hey, ily

Ghorot

Archer Oh

The Band Ice Cream

Plum Vision

L.A. Exes

Lose

Cous

Country Westerns

Bart Budwig

Taco Tapes

Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins

St. Terrible

aka Belle

The Very Most

Status/Non-Status

THIN VEIL

Ealdor Bealu

Eleven & Jason D

Lobo Lara

Monta at Odds

Taleen Kali

RahKeem

!mindparade

Up Is The Down Is The

Vox Rea

Mizu

Mandias

Scrunchies

Bone Haus

Dakota Theim

CMMNWLTH

Black Maracas

knitting

You Said Strange

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS

Dirt Russell

knwbdy

36?

BearKat

Pelvis Wrestley

SunDog