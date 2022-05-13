Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross feature on Antonio Sánchez’s new single “I Think We’re Past That Now”

Jazz drummer and composer Antonio Sánchez has a new album on the way. SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) is due out on August 26 via Arts Music, and it includes a wide cast of artists joining him, including regular collaborator Pat Metheny, as well as Dave Matthews, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kimbra, Ana Tijoux, Becca Stevens, Lila Downs, Silvana Estrada, MARO, Thana Alexa, and more. See the tracklist below.

Included among Sánchez's collaborators are Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who feature on the new single that's out today, "I Think We're Past That Now." The trio co-wrote it together, with lyrics from Trent, and you can hear it below.

"My anger transformed,” Sánchez says. "And the fact this material did not originate with me changed the equation. It helped me to bring a fresh perspective and a sense of wonder to ‘What else can this be?’ And as a result of pandemic-related delays, I keep joking about my having been pregnant for a couple of year...and now there is a really epic baby."

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ - SHIFT (BAD HOMBRE VOL. II) TRACKLIST

Opening feat. Ignacio López Tarso

Eh Hee 2.0 feat. Dave Matthews & Pat Metheny

Mi Palabra feat. Ana Tijoux

The Bucket feat. Becca Stevens

I Think We’re Past That Now feat. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Alambari feat. MARO

Doyenne feat. SONICA

Risa de Mujer feat. Lila Downs

Trapped (Red Room) feat. Thana Alexa

Comet, Come to Me feat. Meshell Ndegeocello

Waiting feat. Antonio Sánchez

Risa de Mujer (Interlude) feat. Lila Downs

El Agua y la Miel feat. Silvana Estrada

Suspended Animation feat. Kimbra

M-Power feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela

Closing feat. Ignacio López Tarso