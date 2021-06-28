Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross produced Halsey’s new album

If you were to consider who might be tapped to produce the next album from pop singer Halsey, it's likely Trent Reznor wouldn't be among the first names to come to mind. However, that's just what he and Atticus Ross have done. As Stereogum points out, the news appeared on a Los Angeles billboard, as well as on Halsey and Nine Inch Nails' twitter: Halsey's fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, is produced by the duo who have recently been busy scoring MANK, Soul, and Watchmen.

There's not much info beyond that about their work with Halsey, but you can listen to a short teaser below, which definitely has a sinister, industrial vibe.

This announcement follows Halsey leaning into her rock side on a couple of collaborations with Travis Barker, "11 Minutes" (with YUNGBLUD) and "Forget Me Too" (with Machine Gun Kelly).