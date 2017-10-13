Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ share cover of John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ theme

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails have recorded a version of John Carpenter's iconic Halloween theme. Their take is fairly reverent, not messing with those three notes, but adding their malevolent grime to things, and a twist ending. Says Trent of the original:

I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978. We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it's your fault that I turned out the way I did.

Says Carpenter of Trent and Atticus' new take on what is his most famous theme, "Moody and dark, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' version of HALLOWEEN does amazing justice to the original. I'm impressed." Stream that, and the orginal, below.

John Carpenter also rerecorded his Halloween theme for the upcoming Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 which is out October 20 via Sacred Bones. He'll also be on tour playing those and other works, including a stop at NYC's Terminal 5 on November 15 (tickets).