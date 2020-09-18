Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross win Emmy for ‘Watchmen’ score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just won the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for their fantastic Watchmen score. Congrats! Watchmen beat scores for Hollywood, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, and Unorthodox.

It was one of two Emmys that Reznor and Ross are up for this year for Watchmen, the other being Outstanding Music and Lyrics for "The Way it Used to Be"...which they lost to Labrinth's "All of Us" from Euphoria.

Watchmen is up for a whopping 26 Emmys and have already won five, including the Music Composition.

The Emmys have been giving out the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys all week in the lead-up to Sunday night's Primetime Emmys telecast.

Having won an Oscar for The Social Network score and a Grammy for The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo score, Reznor & Ross are just a Tony away from EGOT. Somebody let them do a musical!