Trent Reznor calls story from Marilyn Manson’s memoir “a complete fabrication”

In the days since Evan Rachel Wood's allegations that Marilyn Manson groomed and abused her, passages of Manson's 1998 autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell have circulated online, in particular one where Manson recounts an alleged incident from the '90s where he claimed Trent Reznor physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated girl. Reznor has now made a statement to Pitchfork denouncing Manson, calling the passage in question "a complete fabrication."

"I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago," Reznor writes in the statement. "As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."

Trent Reznor signed Marilyn Manson to his Nothing label (though Interscope), releasing Manson's 1994 debut, Portrait Of An American Family (which Reznor also produced), as well as 1996's Antichrist Superstar, 1998's Mechanical Animals, 2000's Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death), and 2003's The Golden Age of Grotesque.

The Long Hard Road Out of Hell was co-written by Neil Strauss and Pitchfork notes the passage in question is supposedly from a 1995 interview that was originally slated to run in Empyrean Magazine, but never did due to “content objections on the part of Empyrean’s publisher, Centaur Enterprises, which believed that the magazine had followed unethical interview procedures in order to extract information from Mr. Manson.”

Since the allegations against him earlier this week, Manson has been dropped by his agency and his record label. His ex-fiance, Rose McGowan, has spoken out in support of Evan Rachel Wood, and former band member Wes Borland called him "a bad fucking guy." Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."