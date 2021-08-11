Trent Reznor & Danny Elfman join forces for “True” (watch the video)

Danny Elfman has collaborated with Trent Reznor on a new version of "True" from Elfman's 2020 album Big Mess. “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” says Elfman. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.”

Trent and Danny both sing lead and contribute instrumentation; the arrangement gets majorly roughed up in this new version that been kicked in the gutter and is now stomping around in the sewer. The video, directed by Aron Johnson, matches the song's creep factor with some wild, disturbing imagery that has been reworked from Sarah Sitkin's original "True" video.

Watch the video below.