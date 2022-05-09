Trentemøller announces tour in support of new album ‘Memoria’
Danish producer Trentemøller released his sixth album, Memoria, back in in February, and has now announced a North American tour with his band. Stops include Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Solana Beach, Mexico City, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Boston before wrapping up in Brooklyn at Elsewhere on October 6. Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full tour schedule below.
Memoria finds Anders Trentemøller dabbling in '80s/'90s gothy dreampop -- there are songs titled "Darklands," "Like a Daydream" and "Linger" -- while filtering it through his pulsing electronic style. You can listen to the album below.
Trentemøller - 2022 Memoria Tour Dates:
June 3 Egeskov, Denmark @ Heartland Festival
August 25 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
August 28 Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
August 30 Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal
August 31 Berlin, Germany @ Astra
Sept. 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept. 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sept. 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sept. 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sept. 22 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sept. 23 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry
Sept. 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sept. 27 Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sept. 29 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 1 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Oct. 4 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere