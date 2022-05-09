Trentemøller announces tour in support of new album ‘Memoria’

Danish producer Trentemøller released his sixth album, Memoria, back in in February, and has now announced a North American tour with his band. Stops include Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Solana Beach, Mexico City, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Boston before wrapping up in Brooklyn at Elsewhere on October 6. Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full tour schedule below.

Memoria finds Anders Trentemøller dabbling in '80s/'90s gothy dreampop -- there are songs titled "Darklands," "Like a Daydream" and "Linger" -- while filtering it through his pulsing electronic style. You can listen to the album below.

Trentemøller - 2022 Memoria Tour Dates:

June 3 Egeskov, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

August 25 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

August 28 Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

August 30 Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal

August 31 Berlin, Germany @ Astra

Sept. 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept. 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sept. 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sept. 22 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept. 23 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

Sept. 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 27 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sept. 29 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 1 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 4 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere