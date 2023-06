Trevor Noah adds more dates to “Off the Record” tour, including 9th NYC show

Trevor Noah is in the midst of his year-long "Off the Record" tour, and he's just expanded it even further with additional dates in NYC, Oakland, San Francisco, and Seattle, now going through March 2024.

The newly added NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on October 17 which brings the total to nine at the venue. The other Beacon shows happen October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, June 9 at 11 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

TREVOR NOAH - 2023/2024 TOUR DATES

JUN 9, 2023 - SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HOLLYWOOD - HOLLYWOOD, FL

JUN 27, 2023 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUN 28, 2023 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUN 29, 2023 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUN 30, 2023 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUL 1, 2023 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUL 22, 2023 - L'OLYMPIA - PARIS, FRANCE

JUL 23, 2023 - L'OLYMPIA - PARIS, FRANCE

AUG 31, 2023 - GRAND WEST CASINO & ENTERTAINMENT WORLD - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 1, 2023 - GRAND WEST CASINO & ENTERTAINMENT WORLD - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 2, 2023 - GRAND WEST CASINO & ENTERTAINMENT WORLD - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 3, 2023 - GRAND WEST CASINO & ENTERTAINMENT WORLD - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 9, 2023 - DURBAN INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE - DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 10, 2023 - DURBAN INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE - DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 12, 2023 - SUNBET ARENA - PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 13, 2023 - SUNBET ARENA - PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 14, 2023 - SUNBET ARENA - PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 15, 2023 - SUNBET ARENA - PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

SEP 16, 2023 - SUNBET ARENA - PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

OCT 3, 2023 - COCA-COLA ARENA - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

OCT 6, 2023 - ALTRIA THEATER - RICHMOND, VA

OCT 7, 2023 - ALTRIA THEATER - RICHMOND, VA

OCT 9, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 10, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 11, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 12, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 13, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 14, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 15, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 16, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 17, 2023 - BEACON THEATRE - NEW YORK, NY (NEW DATE)

OCT 20, 2023 - ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE - PHOENIX, AZ

OCT 21, 2023 - ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE - PHOENIX, AZ

OCT 26, 2023 - FOX THEATRE - DETROIT, MI

OCT 27, 2023 - FOX THEATRE - DETROIT, MI

NOV 8, 2023 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

NOV 9, 2023 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

NOV 10, 2023 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

NOV 11, 2023 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

NOV 13, 2023 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOV 14, 2023 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOV 15, 2023 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOV 16, 2023 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOV 21, 2023 - OVO HYDRO - GLASGOW, UK

NOV 23, 2023 - THE O2 - LONDON, UK

NOV 24, 2023 - THE O2 - LONDON, UK

NOV 25, 2023 - THE O2 - LONDON, UK

NOV 30, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SOLD OUT

DEC 1, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SOLD OUT

DEC 2, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SOLD OUT

DEC 3, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SOLD OUT

DEC 4, 2023 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - OAKLAND, CA (NEW DATE)

DEC 5, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 6, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 7, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 8, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 9, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 10, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 12, 2023 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA (NEW DATE)

DEC 16, 2023 - YAAMAVA’ THEATER - HIGHLAND, CA

JAN 11, 2024 - HIPPODROME THEATER - BALTIMORE, MD

JAN 12, 2024 - HIPPODROME THEATRE - BALTIMORE, MD

JAN 14, 2024 - HIPPODROME THEATRE - BALTIMORE, MD

JAN 24, 2024 - BASS CONCERT HALL - AUSTIN, TX

JAN 25, 2024 - BASS CONCERT HALL - AUSTIN, TX

JAN 26, 2024 - BASS CONCERT HALL - AUSTIN, TX

JAN 27, 2024 - BASS CONCERT HALL - AUSTIN, TX

JAN 28, 2024 - BASS CONCERT HALL - AUSTIN, TX

MAR 20, 2024 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

MAR 21, 2024 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA (NEW DATE)