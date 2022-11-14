Trevor Noah announces 2023 tour (3 Beacon Theatre shows included)

Trevor Noah's new Netflix special, I Wish You Would, premieres on November 22, and he's announced 2023 stand-up dates for his "Off The Record Tour." The outing includes throws throughout year, with multi-night runs in Boston, NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco. See all dates below.

The tour includes three NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on October 9, 10, and 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM local time.

TREVOR NOAH: 2023 TOUR

January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic