Trevor Noah announces 2023 tour (3 Beacon Theatre shows included)
Trevor Noah's new Netflix special, I Wish You Would, premieres on November 22, and he's announced 2023 stand-up dates for his "Off The Record Tour." The outing includes throws throughout year, with multi-night runs in Boston, NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco. See all dates below.
The tour includes three NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on October 9, 10, and 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM local time.
TREVOR NOAH: 2023 TOUR
January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC
March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center
May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic