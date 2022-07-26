Trey Anastasio announces Beacon Theatre solo shows & fall West Coast tour

Phish are in the midst of their summer tour of North America, with multi-night runs in various cities, and frontman Trey Anastasio will be heading out for more shows once those dates wrap up. His Trey Anastasio Band fall tour runs from late September into early October on the West Coast, and you can see all dates below.

Trey has also announced two acoustic shows, happening at NYC's Beacon Theatre on August 19 and 20. The shows will feature the debut of "Sphere Immersive Sound" at the venue, which they say is "the world's most advanced concert audio system." A press release describes it further as "3D audio beamforming technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and uniform audio to every seat in the house – setting a new standard for sound quality in performance venues."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Trey Anastasio back to the Beacon Theatre, but even more so to have him be the first artist to utilize our incredible new audio technology," MSG Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan says. "Trey and his team have always embraced innovation, so it made perfect sense to work with them these last few months on how we begin to introduce Sphere Immersive Sound. This will be an incredibly special acoustic performance, where the audience will truly experience the clarity and purity of his sound."

"I was lucky enough to experience a demo of Sphere Immersive Sound, and it’s truly unbelievable." Trey says. “I am thrilled to be able to debut this cutting-edge technology at the Beacon Theatre, one of my favorite venues in the world."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 28 at noon eastern, with a presale starting Wednesday, July 27 at noon.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND: 2022 TOUR

08/19 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*

08/20 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*

09/23 Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

09/24 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

09/25 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

09/27 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

09/30 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/03 Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

10/06 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/07 Santa Barbara, CA - The Arlington Theatre

10/08 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

* - Trey Anastasio solo show