Trey Anastasio Band announce fall tour (2 nights at Radio City Music Hall)

The Trey Anastasio Band will be on tour this fall, beginning September 17 in Portland, ME and continuing on to Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, DC before wrapping up in NYC with two nights at Radio City Music Hall on October 2 & 3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Trey's 2020 Burn it Down live album, below.

Tickets for the Radio City shows, and all dates of the tour, go on sale Friday June 16 at 10 AM EDT, with fan presale starting July 14 at noon.

Trey, who played Beacon Theatre's first full-capacity shows since COVID in June, will be out on the road with Phish this year, too, and Phish's 'Riviera Maya' destination concert weekend happens in February of 2022.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND - U.S. TOUR 2021

SEPTEMBER

17 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

18 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

19 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

22 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

24 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

25 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

28 – Columbus, OH – Express Live Outdoors

29 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

OCTOBER

1 – Washington, DC – Anthem

2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

3 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall