Trey Anastasio & Goose announce co-headlining fall tour

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio announced a co-headlining tour of his Trey Anastasio Band and fellow jammers Goose. They're promising "a full set from each band along with unique collaborations," and the shows run through November, including stops in Portland (ME), Lowell, Syracuse, Reading, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM local, and there's a presale starting Wednesday, August 17 at noon ET. See all dates below.

Ahead of this new run, Trey plays a pair of NYC solo shows on August 19 and 20 at Beacon Theatre, and has a West Coast Trey Anastasio Band run in September and October. He also has a few Phish dates in September. See all dates below.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND: 2022 TOUR

AUGUST 19 2022 The Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

AUGUST 20 2022 The Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

SEPTEMBER 23 2022 Kettlehouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT

SEPTEMBER 24 2022 Marymoor Park Redmond, WA

SEPTEMBER 25 2022 Edgefield Troutdale, OR

SEPTEMBER 27 2022 Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID

SEPTEMBER 30 2022 Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA

OCTOBER 01 2022 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

OCTOBER 03 2022 Orpheum Theater Phoenix, AZ

OCTOBER 04 2022 Orpheum Theater Phoenix, AZ

OCTOBER 06 2022 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA

OCTOBER 07 2022 The Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA

OCTOBER 08 2022 The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley Berkeley, CA

OCTOBER 28 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

OCTOBER 29 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER 09 2022 Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME #

NOVEMBER 11 2022 Tsongas Center Lowell, MA #

NOVEMBER 12 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT #

NOVEMBER 13 2022 Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls, NY #

NOVEMBER 15 2022 UPMC Events Center Moon Township, PA #

NOVEMBER 17 2022 EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA #

NOVEMBER 18 2022 Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial Syracuse, NY #

NOVEMBER 19 2022 Santander Arena Reading, PA #

* - Trey Anastasio solo

# - Goose co-headlining