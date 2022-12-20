Trey Anastasio & Jack Antonoff covered The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” (watch)

Jack and Rachel Antonoff annual Talent Show benefit for their LGBTQ equality non-profit The Ally Coalition returned for its eighth edition on Monday night at NYU's Skirball Center. We already posted about the finale, a big group singalong with Phoebe Bridgers, Trey Anastasio, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, and Jack covering "These Days," and we'll have more on the whole night soon, too. One highlight came when Trey joined Jack on a cover of The National's "Bloodbuzz Ohio;" Matty was also onstage playing guitar. Their rendition was as anthemic and propulsive as the original, and you can see pictures and watch attendee-taken video below.

Before they covered The National, Trey also joined Bleachers for "Goodmorning."

UPDATE: See pictures and video from the whole Talent Show HERE.

