Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Norah Jones & more playing virtual SummerStage benefit

The City Parks Foundation has announced a new benefit event to take the place of their annual gala and concert at SummerStage, called SummerStage Jubilee: Songs & Stories Benefiting Free Programs in Parks.

The free event, which will stream on September 17th at 8 PM ET, will feature music and stories from artists including Trey Anastasio, Rosanne Cash, Norah Jones, PJ Morton, Leslie Odom Jr., Sting, Rufus Wainwright, and others. You can watch on SummerStage's social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Instagram.

Aside from tuning in to see the performances and appearances, City Parks Foundation is encouraging viewers to lend their support through donations, so that they can continue providing the city with the free programs they host throughout the city's parks. "Your support will ensure that all of our programs can continue, from free tennis and golf instruction to experiential, environmental science-based lessons, all of which provide important, structured outdoor activities for young New Yorkers," they write. "Your support will ensure that we are able to buy tools and bulbs for volunteers to beautify local parks, and to provide training, microgrants, and coaching to facilitate their local advocacy. And, your support will help maintain our new virtual arts festival, SummerStage Anywhere, to ensure that the performing arts remain available to all, while allowing us to gear up for in-person concerts when they are allowed next year."

Learn more about the event and the various levels of donation here and view the event's official poster below.