Tribeca Festival adds Cyndi Lauper performance, Megan Thee Stallion talk, more to 2023 fest

The 2023 Tribeca Festival happens on June 7-18 at movie theaters throughout NYC, and after revealing this year's feature film selection (including many music-related films), they've announced 2023 Gala events, which include performances from Cyndi Lauper, French Montana and Carlos Santana following premiere screenings, and a live conversation with Megan Thee Stallion at Beacon Theatre. Here are the details of those:

Let the Canary Sing , (United States, UK) - World Premiere. Alison Ellwood’s boisterous documentary is a big-hearted and joyous look at the life and career of music icon Cyndi Lauper. From her humble beginnings in Queens to her ascension to global stardom the film celebrates Lauper’s powerful voice, her dedication to advocacy, and staying true to her irrepressible, spunky self. Directed by Alison Ellwood. Produced by ​​Alison Ellwood, Trevor Birney, Eimhear O'Neill, Andrew Tully. After the Movie: A special performance by Cyndi Lauper .

Wednesday, June 14 8:00 PM at Beacon Theatre

Thursday, June 15 8:00 PM at Beacon Theatre

For Khadija , (United States, Morocco) - World Premiere. Moroccan-born and New York-bred Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur French Montana gives a deeper look into his roots and globe-spanning upbringing, led by the sacrifices of his single mother. Directed by Mandon Lovett. Produced by French Montana. After the Movie : A performance by French Montana, Triplets Ghetto Kids , and special guests.

Friday, June 16 8:00PM at Beacon Theatre

Saturday, June 17 8:00 PM at Beacon Theatre

They've also announced the Opening, Closing, and Centerpiece selections. Kiss the Future, featuring the 1997 U2 concert celebrating the liberation of the Bosnian capital, opens, and a 30th anniversary screening of A Bronx Tale featuring a live conversation with director and star Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, writer and co-star Chazz Palminteri, and The New Yorker editor David Remnick closes. Disney and Pixar's Elemental is the Centerpiece Gala.

Find more details, passes, and ticket packages at tribecafilm.com.