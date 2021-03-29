Tribeca Film Festival announces in-person June 2021 edition

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but will be back this year, for its 20th anniversary, happening June 9-20. It will also be in-person, with outdoor screenings happening around the city, including Empire Outlets (Staten Island) and The MetroTech Commons (Brooklyn), Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, and Manhattan's Hudson Yards. It'll be the first major US film festival to be held in-person since COVID.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it,” said festival co-founder Robert De Niro in a statement. “And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”

The festival notes that it will be "working together with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings follow COVID-19 safety protocols." No word yet on the programming for this year's festival -- stay tuned.