Tribulation announce new EP ‘Hamartia,’ share new song & video, “Axis Mundi”
Tribulation have announced a new EP, Hamartia, due April 7 via Century Media (pre-order). It includes their 2022 single of the same name, a Blue Oyster Cult cover, and new single "Axis Mundi," the band's first song written by new guitarist Joseph Tholl (who used to play in Enforcer with Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars). Adam says:
"Axis Mundi" sees Tribulation entering The Machine Age through the lens of dystopian fiction in a journey to the centre of the world, and beyond. Being the first composition by Joseph Tholl (guitars), it offers the listener and the viewer a new set of flavours and hues to the palate, and from the palette that constitutes the egregore that is Tribulation. A new year calls for a fresh start, so please consider making this a part of the soundtrack to yours.
It would appear that Joseph already knows how to capture the Tribulation style; "Axis Mundi" is a catchy, proggy black/death metal anthem that sounds like classic Tribulation. Check out the song and its video (directed by Johan Bååth in collaboration with Astrid Bergdahl) below.
Tracklist
1. Hamartia
2. Axis Mundi
3. Hemoclysm
4. Vengeance (The Pact) [Blue Öyster Cult cover]
Tribulation -- 2023 Tour Dates (more TBA)
Feb. 25, 2023 - Haarlem (The Netherlands) - Patronaat / Complexity Fest
June 1-3, 2023 - Blädinge (Sweden) - Tyrolen Blädinge / Muskelrock
July 5-8, 2023 - Ballenstedt (Germany) - Rock Harz Festival
July 8, 2023 - Dortmund (Germany) - Tombstoned Fest
July 28-29, 2023 - Freissenbüttel (Germany) - Burning Q Festival
Aug. 10-12, 2023 - Schlotheim (Germany) - Party.San Open Air
Aug. 9-12, 2023 - Jaromer (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault Festival
Aug. 11-13, 2023 - Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Open Air
Nov. 10-11, 2023 - Umea (Sweden) - House Of Metal Festival