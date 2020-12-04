Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hulten leaves band; replacement revealed

Swedish metal greats Tribulation are gearing up to release their anticipated new album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound on 1/29 via Metal Blade Records (in North America) // Century Media Records (worldwide excluding North America), and while we can't wait to hear that, we've just learned some less exciting news. Original guitarist Jonathan Hultén, who was the primary songwriter of Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, has decided to leave the band. His replacement is longtime Enforcer guitarist Joseph Tholl (third from left in the above pic), who left that band last year.

Tribulation write:

After 16 years of creative, expressive, artistic and spiritual exchange and co-operation, Jonathan Hultén has decided to leave the band to pursue whatever else life has in store for him in the future. We know that whatever he decides to do in the future, he will do it in the same wholehearted, immersive and meticulous way that he has tackled all the trials and tribulations that are Tribulation, and we truly wish him the best of luck in those endeavours. The idea and concept of death and rebirth has always played a big role in the band mythos, and while Jonathan leaving leaves a big chunk of what has built, maintained and nurtured the creature that is Tribulation behind, we are confident in our vision for the times to come, and we will build something new and once again ride the frightening yet powerful waves of creative uncertainty into the new decade! 'Vetera transierunt: ecce facta sunt omnia nova

Jonathan adds:

Friends. After 16 years of playing together, the time has now come for me to part with Tribulation. For some time, I've been swinging between doubt and determination in a recurring questioning of whether I am the right person in the right place, and in the end, this is the conclusion that has been reached. This year made it more clear than ever that first and foremost I have to follow my heart rather than the mind - even if it means walking away from a lot of things I love doing and people I love. Life is too short to not follow your heart, wherever it might lead. I don't know what the future holds, the only thing I do know is that I have to try to live in a way that makes me happy. I wish Johannes, Adam and Oscar all the best in the world. I'm looking forward to seeing them continue on the adventurous cruise on the ship that is Tribulation, and all the glorious moments they will experience along the way. I am also very happy to pass the torch to the amazing Joseph Tholl, one of my favorite songwriters of all time. The magic he will introduce into Trib will be an invaluable treasure, and I couldn't imagine a better addition to the band. And most importantly - I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported, appreciated and helped us along the years. I thank you from the bottom of my soul, you made this journey into what it has been. Thank you for everything!

However, this is not a goodbye. I won't stop creating music and art as long as there is a heartbeat left in this body, that's a promise. Much love...

And new guitarist Joseph Tholl adds:

As a long-time fan and friend of the band, it's sad for me to see Jonathan leave, but it's also an honour that I'll get to cherish his great work. I'm thrilled to join this assembly of old friends, and I'm looking forward to be a part of what the future holds for Tribulation.

Stream the lead single from Tribulation's upcoming album, Jonathan's 2020 solo album Chants From Another Place, and Enforcer's last studio album with Joseph Tholl (2015's From Beyond) below.