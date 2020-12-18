Tribulation release new song “Hour of the Wolf” from upcoming album

Swedish goth/black/death/psych metallers Tribulation have shared the second single off their anticipated new album, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, which is due 1/29 via Metal Blade/Century Media. Like lead single "Leviathans," new song "Hour of the Wolf" finds Tribulation doing what they do best, sounding harsh and eerie and evil but still with bright, addictive melodies in the mix. The song comes with an equally creepy video (directed by Gustav Ohman Spjuth / Fanny & Alexander Productions), which you can check out below.

After announcing the album, Tribulation revealed it'd be their last with guitarist/primary songwriter Jonathan Hultén, who amicably left the band to focus on his solo career. His replacement is Joseph Tholl, who used to play in Enforcer with Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars. (And Enforcer is not to be confused with Tribulation's Century Media labelmates Enforced, who also released a new song today.)

