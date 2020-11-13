Tribulation release new song “Leviathans” from upcoming album

Tribulation have released the first taste of their anticipated new album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, which comes out January 29 via Century Media. It's called "Leviathans," and it finds the band's usual blend of black, death, prog, psych, and goth in fine form, the perfect mix of creepy and catchy. Listen and watch the trippy video (directed and animated by Ulf Lundén) below.

Previously, we named Tribulation's 2015 album The Children of the Night our 12th favorite album of the 2010s, and its followup Down Below was one of our favorites of 2018.

--