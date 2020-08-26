Tribulation releasing new album ‘Where the Gloom Becomes Sound’ in January 2021

Tribulation, who released our 12th favorite album of the 2010s with 2015's The Children of the Night and followed it with 2018's also excellent Down Below, have announced a new album! Needless to say, we are excited! The announcement reads:

TRIBULATION are pleased to announce their new studio album “Where the Gloom Becomes Sound”, to be released via Century Media Records (Worldwide excluding North America) and Metal Blade Records (In North America) in January 2021.

“Where the Gloom Becomes Sound” was engineered and produced throughout the last months with Jamie Elton at Studio Ryssviken in Stockholm, Sweden, mixed and additionally produced by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Opeth, Killing Joke, Pixies, etc.) at Psalm Studios, UK and mastered by Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. The album’s elegant cover artwork features a statue by Fernand Khnopff from the 19th century and can be seen above.

TRIBULATION commented: ""Down, further down, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound...", Anna-Varney Cantodea once sang in a previous millennium, in a different world. And further down than Down Below we went with this one. The album is a sombre one, filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic – a mythological bestiarium vocabulum ranging from the desert sands to the midnight sun, from our murky prehistorical past to our potentially luminous futures. Figuratively, literally and musically. We worked together with producer Jamie Elton to create something wild and imaginative, something that would take the listener on a nightly adventure along with Fernand Khnopff's enigmatic sibyl on the cover and with all the gods and goddesses, nymphs and demons that we conjured up during the recording. As an icing on an already frosted cake we had the help of Tom Dalgety for the finishing touches.”

Stay tuned for more news on TRIBULATION and “Where the Gloom Becomes Sound” coming soon…

No music is out yet, but watch a video of Tribulation's awesome 2015 set at NYC's Webster Hall while you wait...

