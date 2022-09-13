Tribulation return with new single “Hamartia” (watch the video)
Last year, Tribulation put out Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, their last album with guitarist/primary songwriter Jonathan Hultén, and now they've shared their first new song with new guitarist Joseph Tholl, who used to play in Enforcer with Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars. The new song's called "Hamartia," and it finds the band sticking to their tried-and-true formula of black & death metal with glammy, catchy arena rock. "This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia," says Adam Zaars. "It's an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!" Check out the song and its video (directed by Johan Bååth & Astrid Bergdahl) below.
"Chariots of Fire" European Tour 2022
Watain | Abbath | Co-Headliner
Tribulation | Bölzer | Special Guests
Sept. 15, 2022 - Paris (France) - Elysee Montmartre
Sept. 16, 2022 - Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle
Sept. 17, 2022 - Munich (Germany) - Backstage
Sept. 18, 2022 - Milan (Italy) - Live Club
Sept. 20, 2022 - Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini
Sept. 22, 2022 - Lisbon (Portugal) - Lisboa Ao Vivo
Sept. 23, 2022 - Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera
Sept. 24, 2022 - Barcelona (Spain) - Apolo
Sept. 25, 2022 - Lyon (France) - Transbordeur
Sept. 27, 2022 - Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex 457
Sept. 28, 2022 - Filderstadt (Germany) - Filharmonie
Sept. 29, 2022 - Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013
Sept. 30, 2022 - London (UK) - Troxy
Oct. 2, 2022 - Antwerp (Belgium) - Trix
Oct. 4, 2022 - Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle
Oct. 5, 2022 - Copenhagen (Denmark) - Amager Bio
Oct. 6, 2022 - Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller
Oct. 7, 2022 - Stockholm (Sweden) - Fallan
Oct. 9, 2022 - Helsinki (Finland) - Vanha
More Tribulation Dates
Nov. 5, 2022 - Aalborg (Denmark) - Aalborg Metal Fest
July 28-29, 2023 - Freissenbüttel (Germany) - Burning Q Festival
Aug. 10-12, 2023 - Schlotheim (Germany) - Party.San Open Air
