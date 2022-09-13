Tribulation return with new single “Hamartia” (watch the video)

Last year, Tribulation put out Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, their last album with guitarist/primary songwriter Jonathan Hultén, and now they've shared their first new song with new guitarist Joseph Tholl, who used to play in Enforcer with Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars. The new song's called "Hamartia," and it finds the band sticking to their tried-and-true formula of black & death metal with glammy, catchy arena rock. "This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia," says Adam Zaars. "It's an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!" Check out the song and its video (directed by Johan Bååth & Astrid Bergdahl) below.

"Chariots of Fire" European Tour 2022

Watain | Abbath | Co-Headliner

Tribulation | Bölzer | Special Guests

Sept. 15, 2022 - Paris (France) - Elysee Montmartre

Sept. 16, 2022 - Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle

Sept. 17, 2022 - Munich (Germany) - Backstage

Sept. 18, 2022 - Milan (Italy) - Live Club

Sept. 20, 2022 - Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini

Sept. 22, 2022 - Lisbon (Portugal) - Lisboa Ao Vivo

Sept. 23, 2022 - Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera

Sept. 24, 2022 - Barcelona (Spain) - Apolo

Sept. 25, 2022 - Lyon (France) - Transbordeur

Sept. 27, 2022 - Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex 457

Sept. 28, 2022 - Filderstadt (Germany) - Filharmonie

Sept. 29, 2022 - Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013

Sept. 30, 2022 - London (UK) - Troxy

Oct. 2, 2022 - Antwerp (Belgium) - Trix

Oct. 4, 2022 - Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle

Oct. 5, 2022 - Copenhagen (Denmark) - Amager Bio

Oct. 6, 2022 - Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller

Oct. 7, 2022 - Stockholm (Sweden) - Fallan

Oct. 9, 2022 - Helsinki (Finland) - Vanha

More Tribulation Dates

Nov. 5, 2022 - Aalborg (Denmark) - Aalborg Metal Fest

July 28-29, 2023 - Freissenbüttel (Germany) - Burning Q Festival

Aug. 10-12, 2023 - Schlotheim (Germany) - Party.San Open Air

