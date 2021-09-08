Tricky preps Lonely Guest debut LP ft. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Joe from IDLES, more
Lonely Guest, the project conceived and produced by Tricky, has announced its self-titled debut album which will be out October 22 via False Idols. While he is at the center of the album, he stresses this is not a Tricky album, instead a true collaborations with the album's many contributors, much like the Nearly God record from 1996.
Contributors on the album include the late Lee "Scratch" Perry, Joe Talbot of IDLES, Oh Land, Rina Mushonga, Kway, Maximo Park's Paul Smith, and frequent collaborators Marta and Breanna Barbara. The album includes Lonely Guest's debut single, "Pre War Tension" that featured Marta and Joe Talbot, and the new single is "On a Move" featuring Kway. It's dark and moody, as you'd expect from a Tricky production, but Kway brings a light, lithe touch to the track. Listen to that below.
Lonely Guest tracklist:
01. Lonely Guest (Feat. Marta)
02. Pre War Tension (Feat. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky)
03. Under (Feat. Oh Land)
04. Pay My Taxes (Feat. Murkage Dave)
05. Atmosphere (Feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Marta, Tricky)
06. Move Me (Feat. Marta)
07. Pipe Dreamz (Feat. Rina Mushonga)
08. On A Move (Feat. Kway)
09. Christmas Trees (Feat. Paul Smith)
10. Big Bang Blues (Feat. Breanna Barbara)
Tricky - 2021/2021 Tour Dates:
Sun. Oct. 17 - Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane
Mon. Oct. 18 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Form Space
Tue. Oct. 19 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship
Wed. Oct. 20 - Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centru,
Thu. Oct. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Fri. Oct. 22 - Poznan, PL @ TAMA
Sun. Oct. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Mon. Oct. 25 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
Tue. Oct. 26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Orangerie
Wed. Nov. 3 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre
Thu. Nov. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
Fri. Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK @ Festival of Voice
Sun. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz
Mon. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 -Tallinn, EE@ Fotografiska Tallinn
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Riga, LV @ Palladium
Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Vilnius, LT @ Loftas
Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Kiev, UA @ Atlas
Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
Fri. Mar. 11, 2022 - Yekaterinburg, RU @ Fabrika
Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - St Petersburg, RU @ Morze
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Caen, FR @ Le Big Band Cafe
Sun. Apr. 17, 2022 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer
Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi, Kafé
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie (Club)
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon