Tricky preps Lonely Guest debut LP ft. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Joe from IDLES, more

Lonely Guest, the project conceived and produced by Tricky, has announced its self-titled debut album which will be out October 22 via False Idols. While he is at the center of the album, he stresses this is not a Tricky album, instead a true collaborations with the album's many contributors, much like the Nearly God record from 1996.

Contributors on the album include the late Lee "Scratch" Perry, Joe Talbot of IDLES, Oh Land, Rina Mushonga, Kway, Maximo Park's Paul Smith, and frequent collaborators Marta and Breanna Barbara. The album includes Lonely Guest's debut single, "Pre War Tension" that featured Marta and Joe Talbot, and the new single is "On a Move" featuring Kway. It's dark and moody, as you'd expect from a Tricky production, but Kway brings a light, lithe touch to the track. Listen to that below.

Lonely Guest tracklist:

01. Lonely Guest (Feat. Marta)

02. Pre War Tension (Feat. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky)

03. Under (Feat. Oh Land)

04. Pay My Taxes (Feat. Murkage Dave)

05. Atmosphere (Feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Marta, Tricky)

06. Move Me (Feat. Marta)

07. Pipe Dreamz (Feat. Rina Mushonga)

08. On A Move (Feat. Kway)

09. Christmas Trees (Feat. Paul Smith)

10. Big Bang Blues (Feat. Breanna Barbara)

Tricky - 2021/2021 Tour Dates:

Sun. Oct. 17 - Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

Mon. Oct. 18 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Form Space

Tue. Oct. 19 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

Wed. Oct. 20 - Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centru,

Thu. Oct. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

Fri. Oct. 22 - Poznan, PL @ TAMA

Sun. Oct. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Mon. Oct. 25 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Orangerie

Wed. Nov. 3 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre

Thu. Nov. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

Fri. Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK @ Festival of Voice

Sun. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz

Mon. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 -Tallinn, EE@ Fotografiska Tallinn

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Riga, LV @ Palladium

Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Vilnius, LT @ Loftas

Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Kiev, UA @ Atlas

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

Fri. Mar. 11, 2022 - Yekaterinburg, RU @ Fabrika

Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - St Petersburg, RU @ Morze

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Caen, FR @ Le Big Band Cafe

Sun. Apr. 17, 2022 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer

Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi, Kafé

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie (Club)

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon