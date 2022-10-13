Trip-hop vets Morcheeba on tour now (pics from San Diego show)

Trip-hop vets Morcheeba are in the middle of their North American tour in support of last year's Blackest Blue. They played San Diego's Music Box on Tuesday night (10/11), and Skye Edwards' heavenly voice remains in fine form as the band mixed classics like "Part of the Process," "The Sea," "Rome Wasn't Built in a Day," and "Trigger Hippie" alongside newer material. Check out photos by Mathieu Bredeau, including of openers Mimi Luv, below.