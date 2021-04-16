Triple B Records releases compilation of songs from their first 100 releases

Triple B Records is one of the best hardcore labels around, and just about everything they put out is worth hearing. They're celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, and in honor of that, they've just released a 50-song compilation with songs from their first 100 releases. That includes tracks by Foundation, Downpressor, The Rival Mob, Dead End Path, GIVE, Fury, Abuse of Power, Free, Forced Order, Freedom, Red Death, Unified Right, Candy, Ecostrike, True Love, Three Knee Deep, Criminal Instinct, Midnforce, Ekulu, One Step Closer, and many, many more. Maybe you've already heard all of these, but if not, this comp is a great way to familiarize yourself with Triple B's catalog. You can pick up a vinyl copy and stream the full thing below. Triple B is also selling a total roster shirt with every band from the label's 15 years.

Tracklist

Side A:

Make Or Break "We Won't Forget" from Split with Haunted Life (0:53)

Overdose "Some Might Say" from split with Lie & Wait (1:34)

Foundation "Never Stops Raining" from Never Stop Raining

Lie & Wait "A Fool's Prayer" from Led Astray (2:32)

Downpresser "The Labyrinth" from Age of Ignorance (1:51)

Rival Mob "I.I.B." from Demo 2007 (0:51)

Thought Crusade "Bitter Pill" from It's Our War (0:57)

Free Spirit "Selfish" (1:07)

Fire & Ice "Breathe" from Grim (2:26)

Dead End Path "Stay Up, Stay Alive" from Death Walks Beside Us (2:31)

Soul Search "Stuck" from Bury the Blame (2:32)

Stick Together "Drugs Suck" from Surviving the Times (1:35)

Disengage "The Same" from Expressions (1:01)

Side B:

Give "I Am Love" from I Am Love (2:41)

Clear "Pain Chain" from Demo 2011 (1:06)

Rude Awakening "Bound By Chains" from The Awakening (1:31)

DNA "Distraction" from s/t (1:56)

Demolition "Big Jon's Mosh" from World Gone Mad (1:38)

Our Side "Back to Reality" from Back To Reality (1:07)

MINUS "Have Not" from s/t (2:26)

Hard Stripes "Unconditional" from s/t (1:12)

Death Injection "Cut You Out" from I Hate Myself & Everyone Else (1:00)

Shrapnel "Imposter II" from Frenzied State (2:41)

Protester "Weakest Link" from No Identity (2:21)

Some Nerve "Under the Skin" from Sense of Control (1:41)

Westpoint "Feel October" from s/t (2:53)

Side C:

Wolf Whistle "Tower Stare" from The Present Disturbance (1:28)

Free At Last "Shell Shock" from Embrace You (1:40)

Civic Duty "Choke" Burden of Hate (1:04)

Lock "Unjustified" from 3 Song Promo (1:56)

Take Control "Surface" from s/t (0:36)

Glory "the Fact" from the 12" (0:51)

Fury "Thin Line" from Paramount (2:18)

Abuse of Power "Secure" from When Then Becomes Now (2:31)

FREE "Sisyphus" from Ex Tenebris (1:47)

Violence to Fade "Insult to Injury" from Unstoppable Force (1:19)

Forced Order "Blood Ritual" from One Last Prayer (1:39)

Freedom "The Alleyways" from Never Had A Choice (1:57)

Red Death "Formidable Darkness" from Formidable Darkness (2:41)

Side D:

Unified Right "So It Goes" from s/t (3:25)

Candy "Love Wants More Love" from Candy Says (1:09)

Ecostrike "Standing Hard" from Voice of Strength (1:46)

True Love "Nothing Left" from The Pact (1:13)

Three Knee Deep "Kingz Way" from Wrong World (2:55)

Criminal Instinct "Yet to Come" from AHC Volume 3 (2:06)

Bracewar "The Prophecy" from Colossal (2:46)

Warfare "Open Season" from Declaration (1:28)

Mindforce "Nightmare" from Excalibur (1:09)

Ekulu "Melt the Ice" on s/t (2:45)

One Step Closer "The Reach" on From Me To You (3:33)