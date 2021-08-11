Triple B throwing 2-day NYC showcase with Mindforce, Magnitude, Ekulu, Dead Heat & more

Triple B Records is one of the best hardcore labels around, so it's exciting news that -- fresh off putting out the killer 39-song America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation -- the label has announced a stacked, two-day showcase happening in NYC this December.

It begins with a Friday night show (6 PM doors) at Saint Vitus on 12/3 with Ekulu, Restraining Order, Warfare, Pillars of Ivory, Mutually Assured Destruction, Final Gasp, Koyo, AmmuNation, and Almighty Nation (tickets).

Then there's an all-day Saturday show (noon doors) at Market Hotel on 12/4 with Mindforce, Magnitude, Kill Your Idols, Dead Heat, Never Ending Game, Division of Mind, Wild Side, Life's Question, Be All End All, The Fight, Nosebleed, Gridiron, Vantage Point, C4, Move, and Fyzical (ticket link coming soon).

Both shows go on sale Friday (8/13) at noon. Stream AH5 (featuring many of these bands) below.

