Trojan Records reissuing ‘The Trojan Story’ on vinyl for its 50th Anniversary
Pioneering London label Trojan Records released The Trojan Story in 1971; a three-album set, it included many of the label's most famous songs, and helped introduce the world to Jamaican ska, rock steady and reggae, not to mention the music of Jimmy Cliff, Derrick Morgan, The Maytals, The Ethiopians, Desmond Dekker, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Lyn Tait, The Three Tops, Winston & George, Alton Ellis, Duke Reid, and lots more.
Long out of print, the 50-song compilation is getting reissued on vinyl, CD and digitally with its original tracklist entact by Trojan on June 18. Overseen by Trojan's Rob Bell, who put together the original comp, and musician Rusty Zinn, The Trojan Story reissue also comes with an illustrated 50-page booklet featuring new liner notes by Bell and Zinn. You can preorder it now.
Check out the tracklist, packaging and a trailer for The Trojan Story below.
Documentary Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records is is free to stream on Tubi and Vudu, and you can listen to the soundtrack and watch the trailer for it below.
The Trojan Story Tracklist:
Vinyl
LP 1
Side A
Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo
Fat Man – Derrick Morgan
Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards
Running Around – Owen Gray
Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff
Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy
Give Me All Of Your Love – The Continentals
Darling Patricia – Owen Gray
Side B
Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole
Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick
Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken
Slow Boat – Al T. Joe
Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group
Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson
I'm In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo
Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band
Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
LP 2
Side A
One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band
Every Night – Joe White and Chuck
King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band
Syncopate – The Astronauts
Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George
Oh Babe – The Techniques
Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians
Rudy, A Message To You - Dandy Livingstone
Side B
Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices
It's Raining – The Three Tops
The Whip – The Ethiopians
Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces
Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & The Flames
Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry
King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone
Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon
LP 3
Side A
Musical Train – Roy Shirley
Do The Beng Beng – Derrick Morgan
Way Of Life - Lynn Taitt & The Jets
Second Fiddle – Tommy McCook & The Supersonics
People Funny Boy – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
I've Got To Get You Off My Mind – The Tennors
Do The Reggay – The Maytals
Nana – The Slickers
Side B
Tell Me Baby – Delano Stewart
Mama Look Deh – The Reggae Boys
Hong Kong Flu – The Ethiopians
Pressure Drop – The Maytals
Them A Laugh And A Ki ki – The Soul Mates
Walking In The Rain – The Melodians
Satisfaction – Carl Dawkins
Black And White – The Maytones
Rasta Never Fails – The Charmers
