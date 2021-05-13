Trojan Records reissuing ‘The Trojan Story’ on vinyl for its 50th Anniversary

Pioneering London label Trojan Records released The Trojan Story in 1971; a three-album set, it included many of the label's most famous songs, and helped introduce the world to Jamaican ska, rock steady and reggae, not to mention the music of Jimmy Cliff, Derrick Morgan, The Maytals, The Ethiopians, Desmond Dekker, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Lyn Tait, The Three Tops, Winston & George, Alton Ellis, Duke Reid, and lots more.

Long out of print, the 50-song compilation is getting reissued on vinyl, CD and digitally with its original tracklist entact by Trojan on June 18. Overseen by Trojan's Rob Bell, who put together the original comp, and musician Rusty Zinn, The Trojan Story reissue also comes with an illustrated 50-page booklet featuring new liner notes by Bell and Zinn. You can preorder it now.

Check out the tracklist, packaging and a trailer for The Trojan Story below.

Documentary Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records is is free to stream on Tubi and Vudu, and you can listen to the soundtrack and watch the trailer for it below.

The Trojan Story Tracklist:

Vinyl

LP 1

Side A

Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo

Fat Man – Derrick Morgan

Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards

Running Around – Owen Gray

Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff

Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy

Give Me All Of Your Love – The Continentals

Darling Patricia – Owen Gray

Side B

Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole

Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick

Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken

Slow Boat – Al T. Joe

Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group

Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson

I'm In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo

Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band

Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes

LP 2

Side A

One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band

Every Night – Joe White and Chuck

King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band

Syncopate – The Astronauts

Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George

Oh Babe – The Techniques

Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians

Rudy, A Message To You - Dandy Livingstone

Side B

Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices

It's Raining – The Three Tops

The Whip – The Ethiopians

Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces

Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & The Flames

Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry

King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone

Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon

LP 3

Side A

Musical Train – Roy Shirley

Do The Beng Beng – Derrick Morgan

Way Of Life - Lynn Taitt & The Jets

Second Fiddle – Tommy McCook & The Supersonics

People Funny Boy – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

I've Got To Get You Off My Mind – The Tennors

Do The Reggay – The Maytals

Nana – The Slickers

Side B

Tell Me Baby – Delano Stewart

Mama Look Deh – The Reggae Boys

Hong Kong Flu – The Ethiopians

Pressure Drop – The Maytals

Them A Laugh And A Ki ki – The Soul Mates

Walking In The Rain – The Melodians

Satisfaction – Carl Dawkins

Black And White – The Maytones

Rasta Never Fails – The Charmers

CD and Digital:

Disc 1

Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo

Fat Man – Derrick Morgan

Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards

Running Around – Owen Gray

Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff

Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy

Give Me All Your Love – The Continentals

Darling Patricia – Owen Gray

Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole

Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick

Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken

Slow Boat – Al T. Joe

Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group

Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson

I'm In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo

Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band

Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes

Disc 2

One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band

Every Night – Joe White and Chuck

King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band

Syncopate – The Astronauts

Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George

Oh Babe – The Techniques

Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians

Rudy, A Message To You - Dandy Livingstone

Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices

It's Raining – The Three Tops

The Whip – The Ethiopians

Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces

Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & the Flames

Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry

King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone

Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon

Disc 3

Musical Train – Roy Shirley

Do The Beng Beng – Derrick Morgan

Way Of Life - Lynn Taitt & The Jets

Second Fiddle – Tommy McCook & The Supersonics

People Funny Boy – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

I've Got To Get You Off My Mind – The Tennors

Do The Reggay – The Maytals

Nana – The Slickers

Tell Me Baby – Delano Stewart

Mama Look Deh – The Reggae Boys

Hong Kong Flu – The Ethiopians

Pressure Drop – The Maytals

Them A Laugh And A Ki ki – The Soul Mates

Walking In The Rain – The Melodians

Satisfaction – Carl Dawkins

Black And White – The Maytones

Rasta Never Fails – The Charmers