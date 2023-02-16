Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue announce tour w/ Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Yola & more

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley have announced a co-headlining summer tour. They'll be on the road together from June through August, with support from Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph on most dates. Trombone Shorty also have some shows with Yola and Mavis, with Robert and Devon Gilfillian as support varying by date. See all dates below.

There are two NYC shows, on June 15 and 16 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, which are with Trombone Shorty, Ziggy, Mavis, and Robert. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Friday, February 17 at 10 AM.

Ahead of the tour, Trombone Shorty have a few East Coast shows, including Greenwich Wine + Food's The Big Easy at Capitol Theatre on March 4, which is with Big Head Todd & The Monsters and Dumpstaphunk + Cyril Neville. After that, they have Australian dates, and New Orleans Jazz Fest.

TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE: 2023 TOUR

Mar 1, 2023 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Mar 3, 2023 The Grand Opera House Wilmington, DE

Mar 4, 2023 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Apr 3, 2023 Forum Theatre Melbourne, Australia

Apr 7, 2023 Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia

Apr 9, 2023 Byron Bay BluesFest Tyagarah, Australia

Apr 10, 2023 Byron Bay BluesFest Tyagarah, Australia

Apr 29, 2023 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

May 7, 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

Jun 2, 2023 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC ^

Jun 3, 2023 White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC ^

Jun 4, 2023 The Riverbend Festival Chattanooga, TN

Jun 10, 2023 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA #

Jun 11, 2023 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH #

Jun 13, 2023 Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA *

Jun 15, 2023 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY *

Jun 16, 2023 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY *

Jun 17, 2023 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA *

Jun 18, 2023 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA *

Jun 20, 2023 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT ^

Jun 22, 2023 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC *

Jun 24, 2023 Tri-C Jazz Festival Cleveland, OH *

Jun 25, 2023 Salvage Station Asheville, NC *

Jul 20, 2023 Waterfest Concert Series Oshkosh, WI *

Jul 22, 2023 Grinders KC Kansas City, MO *

Jul 24, 2023 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Summer Concert Series Vail, CO *

Jul 26, 2023 Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA *

Jul 28, 2023 Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn Troutdale, OR *

Jul 29, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR *

Aug 4, 2023 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA *

Aug 5, 2023 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA *

Aug 9, 2023 Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO *

Aug 11, 2023 Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE *

Aug 12, 2023 Historic Stiefel Theatre Salina, KS %

Aug 13, 2023 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX *

* with Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples & Robert Randolph

% with Ziggy Marley & Mavis Staples

^ with Yola, Mavis Staples & Robert Randolph

# with Yola, Mavis Staples & Devon Gilfillian