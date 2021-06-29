Trophy Scars announce first album in 7 years, ‘Astral Pariah’
NJ progressive, psychedelic post-hardcore vets Trophy Scars have finally revealed details of their first album in seven years, Astral Pariah, which they've been teasing for a while. It comes out September 10 via self-release, and it features recent singles "Mother" and "Father: Part 1," along with seven other songs (including one called "Father: Part 2"). The tracklist and artwork are out now too; check them out and stream both singles below.
Read about Trophy Scars' 2006 album Alphabet. Alphabets. in our list of 15 albums that defined the 2000s post-hardcore boom and 2009's Bad Luck in our list of 15 albums that shaped progressive post-hardcore.
Tracklist
01. Turpentine
02. Mother
03. Pestilent Star
04. Sister
05. Astral Pariah
06. Father: Part 1
07. Brother
08. Father: Part 2
09. Cosmic Suicide
