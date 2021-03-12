Trophy Scars release new song “Father: Part I” (listen)

NJ post-hardcore turned psych/blues/prog band Trophy Scars have been gearing up to release a long-awaited followup to 2014's very good Holy Vacants, and while details on the album are still TBA, last year they released the new single "Mother" and today they followed it with "Father: Part I." The new song finds them in noir-Americana territory, with a rollicking beat and a heavy dose of fiddle fueling the haunting song. Jerry Jones' voice is as gravelly and menacing as it's been on all of Trophy Scars' more recent material, and the whole song reminds you that this is a veteran band who keep moving forward and still have more to say. Listen below.

