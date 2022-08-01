Tropical Fuck Storm cover The Stooges’ “Ann” on new EP (watch the insane video), touring
Tropical Fuck Storm are back with Moonburn, a maxi-single cassette EP that will be out August 26 via Joyful Noise. It features the title track, a new TFS original, as well as an acoustic version of "Aspirin (Slight Return)" and covers of The Stooges' "Ann" and Talking Heads' "Heaven."
The band have shared "Ann," which features bassist Fiona Kitschin on lead vocals and is very different than The Stooges' version, but just as wild. Even wilder is the song's demented video, which was directed by Sam Mapplebeck and has finger puppet versions of Tropical Fuck Storm performing to a crowd of toys when things go seriously, bad trip psychedelic wrong. You can watch that here, and listen to the song below.
The band will be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 5. All dates are listed below.
Tropical Fuck Storm - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. July 30 - Bandcamp Live screening of Goody Goody Gumdrops feature
Sat. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open
Sun. Sept. 4 - Groningen, NL @ VERA
Mon. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, BL @ Paradiso
Wed. Sept. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Thu. Sept. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Sept. 10 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Mon. Sept. 12 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Tue. Sept. 13 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
Wed. Sept. 14 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Thu. Sept. 15 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone
Fri. Sept. 16 - Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
Sat. Sept. 17 - Orleans, FR @ Hop Pop Hop Festival
Mon. Sept. 19 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Tue. Sept. 20 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
Thu. Sept. 22 - Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzonkia
Sat. Sept. 24 - Madrid, ES @ Shoko
Sun. Sept. 25 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
Tue. Sept. 27 - Toulouse, FR @ L’Ecluse
Wed. Sept. 28 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare
Fri. Sept. 30 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
Thu. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Fri. Oct. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat. Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Mon. Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Tue. Oct. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Wed. Oct. 26 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
Fri. Oct. 28 - Denton, TX @ NO COAST - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue. Nov. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Wed. Nov. 2 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. Nov. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Nov. 4 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Sat. Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg