Tropical Fuck Storm cover The Stooges’ “Ann” on new EP (watch the insane video), touring

Tropical Fuck Storm are back with Moonburn, a maxi-single cassette EP that will be out August 26 via Joyful Noise. It features the title track, a new TFS original, as well as an acoustic version of "Aspirin (Slight Return)" and covers of The Stooges' "Ann" and Talking Heads' "Heaven."

The band have shared "Ann," which features bassist Fiona Kitschin on lead vocals and is very different than The Stooges' version, but just as wild. Even wilder is the song's demented video, which was directed by Sam Mapplebeck and has finger puppet versions of Tropical Fuck Storm performing to a crowd of toys when things go seriously, bad trip psychedelic wrong. You can watch that here, and listen to the song below.

The band will be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 5. All dates are listed below.

--

tropical fuck storm moonburn loading...

Tropical Fuck Storm - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. July 30 - Bandcamp Live screening of Goody Goody Gumdrops feature

Sat. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

Sun. Sept. 4 - Groningen, NL @ VERA

Mon. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, BL @ Paradiso

Wed. Sept. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Thu. Sept. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Sept. 10 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Mon. Sept. 12 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. Sept. 13 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Sept. 14 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Thu. Sept. 15 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone

Fri. Sept. 16 - Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

Sat. Sept. 17 - Orleans, FR @ Hop Pop Hop Festival

Mon. Sept. 19 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. Sept. 20 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

Thu. Sept. 22 - Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzonkia

Sat. Sept. 24 - Madrid, ES @ Shoko

Sun. Sept. 25 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club

Tue. Sept. 27 - Toulouse, FR @ L’Ecluse

Wed. Sept. 28 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

Fri. Sept. 30 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

Thu. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. Oct. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat. Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Tue. Oct. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Wed. Oct. 26 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Fri. Oct. 28 - Denton, TX @ NO COAST - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue. Nov. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Wed. Nov. 2 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. Nov. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Nov. 4 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Sat. Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg