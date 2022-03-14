Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard team for new EP (listen)

Tropical Fuck Storm have teamed with friends and fellow Aussies King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard for a new EP, Satanic Slumber Party, that's out now digitally and will be out on vinyl/CD later this year. Stream it below.

The initial session for the EP was recorded while TFS' Gareth Liddiard was working on King Gizzard's Fishing for Fishies. "After a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam,’" says TFS' Fiona Kitschin. "Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called 'The Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party. It’s four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”

In addition to the EP, King Gizzard and Tropical Fuck Storm will be releasing a split 12" featuring KG's 17-minute epic “The Dripping Tap” and “Satanic Slumber Party.” They've also made a video for "Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)," directed by Nina Renee and TFS, that's set in the 1920s where a Ouija Board party gets a little wild. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, Tropical Fuck Storm will be on tour for most of this year and hit North America for a short run this fall that wraps up in Brooklyn on November 5 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

King Gizzard's "The Dripping Tap" is from their new album Omnium Gatherum that will be out later this year. They're touring too.

Satanic Slumber Party EP tracklist

1. Satanic Slumber Party Part 1 (The Chairman's Portrait)

2. Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)

3. Satanic Slumber Party Part 3 (Hoof And Horn)

Tropical Fuck Storm - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. March 25 - Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival

Fri. April 22 - Perth, AU @ Charles Hotel

Sat. April 23 - Fremantle, AU @ Freo. Social

Sun. April 24 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, SC @ Stereo

Sat. May 28 - London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

Sun. May 29 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

Mon. May 30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

Wed. Jun. 1 - Dublin, IR @ Button Factory

Fri. Jun. 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. Jun. 8 - Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew

Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Loaded

Sun. Sep. 4 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Sep. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Sep. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Thu. Sep. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Sep. 10 - Brussels, DE @ Botanique

Mon. Sep. 12 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. Sep. 13 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Wed. Sep. 14 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Thu. Sep. 15 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone

Fri. Sep. 16 - Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

Mon. Sep. 19 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. Sep. 20 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

Thu. Sep. 22 - Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia

Sat. Sep. 24 - Madrid, ES @ Shoko

Sun. Sep. 25 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club

Tue. Sep. 27 - Toulouse, FR @ L’ecluse

Wed. Sep. 28 - Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Thu. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

Fri. Oct. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Tue. Oct. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Thu. Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Tue. Nov. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Wed. Nov. 2 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. Nov. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Nov. 4 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Sat. Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg