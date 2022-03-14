Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard team for new EP (listen)
Tropical Fuck Storm have teamed with friends and fellow Aussies King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard for a new EP, Satanic Slumber Party, that's out now digitally and will be out on vinyl/CD later this year. Stream it below.
The initial session for the EP was recorded while TFS' Gareth Liddiard was working on King Gizzard's Fishing for Fishies. "After a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam,’" says TFS' Fiona Kitschin. "Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called 'The Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party. It’s four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”
In addition to the EP, King Gizzard and Tropical Fuck Storm will be releasing a split 12" featuring KG's 17-minute epic “The Dripping Tap” and “Satanic Slumber Party.” They've also made a video for "Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)," directed by Nina Renee and TFS, that's set in the 1920s where a Ouija Board party gets a little wild. You can watch that below.
Meanwhile, Tropical Fuck Storm will be on tour for most of this year and hit North America for a short run this fall that wraps up in Brooklyn on November 5 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
King Gizzard's "The Dripping Tap" is from their new album Omnium Gatherum that will be out later this year. They're touring too.
Satanic Slumber Party EP tracklist
1. Satanic Slumber Party Part 1 (The Chairman's Portrait)
2. Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
3. Satanic Slumber Party Part 3 (Hoof And Horn)
Tropical Fuck Storm - 2022 Tour Dates
Fri. March 25 - Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival
Fri. April 22 - Perth, AU @ Charles Hotel
Sat. April 23 - Fremantle, AU @ Freo. Social
Sun. April 24 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, SC @ Stereo
Sat. May 28 - London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
Sun. May 29 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
Mon. May 30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
Wed. Jun. 1 - Dublin, IR @ Button Factory
Fri. Jun. 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Wed. Jun. 8 - Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew
Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Loaded
Sun. Sep. 4 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
Mon. Sep. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Sep. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Thu. Sep. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Sep. 10 - Brussels, DE @ Botanique
Mon. Sep. 12 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Tue. Sep. 13 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Wed. Sep. 14 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Thu. Sep. 15 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone
Fri. Sep. 16 - Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
Mon. Sep. 19 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Tue. Sep. 20 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
Thu. Sep. 22 - Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia
Sat. Sep. 24 - Madrid, ES @ Shoko
Sun. Sep. 25 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
Tue. Sep. 27 - Toulouse, FR @ L’ecluse
Wed. Sep. 28 - Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
Thu. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
Fri. Oct. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Mon. Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Tue. Oct. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Thu. Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
Tue. Nov. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Wed. Nov. 2 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. Nov. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Nov. 4 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Sat. Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg