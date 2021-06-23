Tropical Fuck Storm prep new LP ‘Deep States’, share “G.A.A.F.” video

Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm will release their third album, Deep States, on August 20 via Joyful Noise (preorder). The band have always felt like they were making music on the brink of the apocalypse, and that hasn't really changed here. “We make pop records that don’t deny we’re all in a bit of trouble here,” says the band's Gareth Liddiard. Deep States feeds off the paranoia and conspiracies of the last year and focuses it through their distinctly warped lens.

The first single from the album is "G.A.F.F." which stands for "Give a Fuck Fatigue." Over a slinky, grimy funk backing, Liddiard spits out lyrics like "one death’s a tragedy, we want the stats / sadistic statistics keep the shit abstract / pestilence, treachery, cloaks and daggers / when I’m talking arms length I’m talking knuckle draggers." The band say, "‘Give A Fuck Fatigue’ is an ode to the occasional dispassion brought about by the mandatory concern for every perceived injustice that happens, has happened and might yet happen that is being foisted upon the masses by super-yacht dwelling tech barons who monetise our indignation."

You can watch the video for "G.A.F.F.", which was directed by Oscar O'Shea, and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. The Greatest Story Ever Told

2. G.A.F.F.

3. Blue Beam Baby

4. Suburbiopia

5. Bumma Sanga

6. The Donkey

7. Reporting Of A Failed Campaign

8. New Romeo Agent

9. Legal Ghost

10. The Confinement Of The Quarks