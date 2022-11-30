Tropical Fuck Storm prep ‘Submersive Behaviour’ EP (stream a track), touring West Coast in 2023

Tropical Fuck Storm have a new EP on the way, titled Submersive Behavior and due out February 3 via Joyful Noise. The EP includes their recent cover of The Stooges' "Ann" and a 19-minute take on Jimi Hendrix's "1983 (A Merman I Shall Turn To Be)," as well as three originals. On their "1983" cover, they say, "Our version of ‘1983 (A Merman I Shall Turn To Be)’ is an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix's classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction doing a karaoke-style ‘tribute’ for Jimi's 80th birthday." Shots fired!

You'll have to wait to hear "1983," but they have shared "The Golden Ratio" from the EP. It's an especially gnarly, skronky chunk of art punk, and you can listen to it below.

Tropical Fuck Storm wrapped up their fall tour in Brooklyn just a few weeks ago and will be back in North America in early 2023 for a West Coast tour with Michael Beach, including stops in San Diego, Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, L.A., and more. All dates are listed below.

Submersive Behaviour:

1.1983 (A Merman I Should Turn To Be) (Jimi Hendrix cover)

2. Moonburn

3. The Golden Ratio

4. Aspirin (Slight Return cover)

5. Ann (The Stooges Cover)

Tropical Fuck Storm - 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Jan. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

Fri. Jan. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Sat. Jan 22 - Las Vegas, CA @ TBA *

Mon. Jan. 23 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *

Tue. Jan. 24 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

Thu. Jan. 26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

Fri. Jan. 27 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Sat. Jan. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall and Lounge *

Tue. Jan. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

Check out photos from Tropical Fuck Storm's recent Brooklyn show:

Thu. Feb. 1 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew *

Fri. Feb. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

* w/ Michael Beach (solo)