Tropical Fuck Storm share cover of Talking Heads’ “Heaven”

Tropical Fuck Storm release their "Legal Ghost" 7" today and the b-side is a cover of Talking Heads' "Heaven." Originally on 1979's Fear of Music, "Heaven" has been covered many times over the last 40 years, most notably by Simply Red on their 1985 debut. Tropical Fuck Storm's take on the countryish ballad is ragged and atmospheric, and Gareth Liddiard brings a typically apocalyptic vocal performance that really underscores the songs' cynical look at paradise.

Listen to that and "Legal Ghost" below.