Tropical Fuck Storm wrapped up their tour at Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, setlist)

Aussie band Tropical Fuck Storm wrapped up their North American tour on Saturday (11/5) in Brooklyn with a raucous show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. The band had energy levels set to max right from the get-go and kept it up through their encore, which finished with a demented cover of the Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive." Check out their MHOW setlist below.

Photos of the whole night by P Squared, including openers Weak Signal, are below.

SETLIST: Tropical Fuck Storm @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 11/5/2022

Braindrops

Chameleon Paint

New Romeo Agent

Antimatter Animals

You Let My Tyres Down

Legal Ghost

Ann (The Stooges)

Rubber Bullies

Two Afternoons

Encore:

Paradise

Stayin' Alive (Bee Gees)