Tropical Fuck Storm wrapped up their tour at Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, setlist)
Aussie band Tropical Fuck Storm wrapped up their North American tour on Saturday (11/5) in Brooklyn with a raucous show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. The band had energy levels set to max right from the get-go and kept it up through their encore, which finished with a demented cover of the Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive." Check out their MHOW setlist below.
Photos of the whole night by P Squared, including openers Weak Signal, are below.
SETLIST: Tropical Fuck Storm @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 11/5/2022
Braindrops
Chameleon Paint
New Romeo Agent
Antimatter Animals
You Let My Tyres Down
Legal Ghost
Ann (The Stooges)
Rubber Bullies
Two Afternoons
Encore:
Paradise
Stayin' Alive (Bee Gees)