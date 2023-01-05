Tropical Fuck Storm’s Fiona Kitschin diagnosed with breast cancer; US tour cancelled

We're sad to learn that Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm have had to cancel their US tour due to bassist/vocalist Fiona Kitschin being diagnosed with breast cancer. The band writes:

Hey All,

We’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.

Sorry to everyone who bought tix to the upcoming US West Coast shows. You can get refunds at the place you purchased them.

We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed.

Cheers big ears.

❤️ TFS