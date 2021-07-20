TR/ST announce fall tour dates

It's been two years since Robert Alfons put out TR/ST's two-part Destroyer album, and while we haven't gotten any word on new music, he will be taking the band on tour this fall for a few dates.

TR/ST play San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop on 10/1 for the "Popscene" party, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on 10/2, Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on 10/7 and Denver's HQ on Halloween. Tickets to those shows go on sale Friday, July 23 at 9 AM local time.

The band will also play L.A.'s Cruel World Festival in May 2022, alongside Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Fur, and lots more. All dates are listed below.

TR/ST - 2021 TOUR DATES

OCT 1, 2021 - POPSCENE AT RICKSHAW STOP - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

OCT 2, 2021 - EL REY THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA - SATURN RISIN9

OCT 7, 2021 - ELSEWHERE - BROOKLYN, NY - TAMA GUCCI

OCT 31, 2021 - HQ - DENVER, CO

MAY 14, 2022 - CRUEL WORLD FEST - BROOKSIDE AT ROSE BOWL - PASADENA, CA

MAY 15, 2022 - CRUEL WORLD FEST - BROOKSIDE AT ROSE BOWL - PASADENA, CA