Trust Records brings BYO catalog to streaming (7Seconds, SNFU, Hot Water Music, Rancid, more)

The recently-launched Trust Records has been doing long-awaited vinyl and digital reissues of punk and hardcore classics like Circle Jerks' Group Sex (originally released on Frontier Records) and 7Seconds' The Crew (originally released on BYO), and they've promised that more BYO classics (including Youth Brigade's Sound & Fury and Agression's Don't Be Mistaken) are on the way too. Now, they've announced an official partnership with BYO, and have just brought the label's entire catalog to digital retailers, some releases for the first time ever.

"My brother Mark [Stern] and I are excited to embark on this new chapter in BYO’s future together with Matt [Pincus] and Joe [Nelson]," said BYO co-founder Shawn Stern in a statement. "They understand the importance of keeping the music and ideals of punk rock alive and available to everyone so we can all continue to inspire young and old with the DIY ethics that we have championed for over 40 years. And in these difficult and unprecedented times, it’s important work that we are happy to see them carry on in the same spirit and inspiration that fueled our vision from the beginning."

BYO's newly-available catalog includes more releases by 7Seconds, plus SNFU, Agression, Youth Brigade, Leatherface, Hot Water Music, The Bouncing Souls, Hepcat, The Briefs, Rancid, NOFX, The Unseen, Swingin' Utters, Alkaline Trio, and more. Stream some of the releases below.

Trust and BYO have also launched a new merch line featuring new designs from SNFU, Agression and 7Seconds.

Pick up the deluxe vinyl reissue of 7Seconds' The Crew here and Circle Jerks' Group Sex on yellow, black, or splatter vinyl (with a fanzine) here.

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom