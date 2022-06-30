Trustkill Records’ complete catalog is now on Bandcamp

Trustkill Records, one of the key labels in the development of metalcore in the '90s and 2000s, has uploaded its complete catalog (from 1994 to 2009) to Bandcamp. Label head Josh Grabelle writes:

All original masters with high res artwork, lyrics, credits, booklets, and BONUS songs. If it's not here, it didn't happen. [Any release under an expired artist deal is simply a placeholder with credits] Thanks for listening!

Trustkill's catalog includes classics by Poison The Well, Hopesfall, Terror, Nora, This Is Hell, Turmoil, Eighteen Visions, It Dies Today, Despair, and much more. Browse the catalog here. Not every album is streaming, but you can purchase the entire digital discography at 50% off for $268.50 or more. Stream a few of the albums below.

In related news, Eighteen Visions are playing Vanity on tour soon, and Poison The Well's Tear From The Red just got a new 20th anniversary vinyl reissue. Multiple classic Trustkill bands are plying Furnace Fest this year.

Josh Grabelle now runs the label Bullet Tooth.

