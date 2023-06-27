Truth Club sign to Double Double Whammy, share “Blue Eternal”

Raleigh, NC, band Truth Club, who you may have seen touring with Wednesday or opening for Protomartyr, have signed to Double Double Whammy and have released "Blue Eternal," their debut single on the label.

"When I was 18, I was discovering this new world of young people who write music in their bedrooms like Frankie Cosmos, Told Slant, Free Cake, that were all totally blowing my mind," Truth Club's Yvonne Chazal says of the signing. "I kept seeing the name Double Double Whammy everywhere, and that was the first time I ever really understood what a record label was. It feels like such a full-circle moment to sign with them, and we are feeling so grateful that the record found such a great home." As mentioned, the announcement came with single "Blue Eternal," a raucously loud, two-minute heavy indie banger. Listen below.

The band got their start in 2019 with LP Not An Exit, and returned at the beginning of this year with single "It's Time."

Truth Club are set to play Hopscotch Music Festival in their hometown on September 7 at City Plaza.