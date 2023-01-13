Truth Cult announce new LP ‘Walk The Wheel,’ share “Heavy Water”

Last year, Baltimore's Truth Cult played some amazing sets on tour with Turnstile, and released the great "Resurrection" single, and now they've announced their sophomore full-length album, Walk The Wheel, due March 3 via Pop Wig, the label run by the Turnstile/Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t crew. The album was recorded live and produced by Jawbox's J. Robbins, and it features "Resurrection," as well as the just-released new single "Heavy Water." The new song takes some clear influence from Revolution Summer-style post-hardcore, but this is very far from "Revolution Summer worship." Truth Cult fuse those sounds with other influences ranging from '60s garage punk to '90s noise rock, and there's a little bit of Fucked Up in the way Paris Roberts' gritty yelling fuses with Emily Ferrara's more clean, melodic singing. Check it out below.

Truth Cult also have some shows coming up, including a couple dates opening for Gorilla Biscuits, Screaming Females' annual Garden Party in NJ, the Baltimore stop of The Chisel's tour (which is tonight, 1/13), and more. All dates are listed below.

Paris also does guest vocals on the upcoming Zulu album.

Tracklist

1. Squeeze

2. Resurrection

3. Heavy Water

4. Clearskin

5. Unstoppable

6. Awake, Asleep

7. Kokaine Kommando

8. Naked In The End

9. Ain't Rubbin' No Shoulders

10. What Is Time?

11. Medicine

Truth Cult -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery w/ The Chisel

2/17 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall w/ Screaming Females

2/24 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs w/ Gorilla Biscuits

2/25 - Baltimore, MD Record Release @ Ottobar

2/26- Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar w/ Wildside

3/31 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry w/ Gorilla Biscuits