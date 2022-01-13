Tuareg band Imarhan enlist Gruff Rhys for new single (listen)

Tuareg quintet Imarhan are gearing up to release their third album, Aboogi, on January 28 via City Slang. (Abooji is also the name of their studio in the Tamanrasset area.) The record features a number of collaborations, including Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys on “Adar Newlan.” It's a sublime merger of styles, voices and languages that really soars.

Gruff and Imarhan met at one of Damon Albarn's Africa Express shows in London. “My time at Aboogi with Imarhan was unforgettable," Gruff says. "We hid from the sun and drank hot strong tea in the orange tent within the studio’s outdoor compound and exchanged musical ideas. New friends singing in multiple languages; Tamasheq, Welsh, French, English, Arabic drifted on the air from the studio door into the yard. Songs seemed to flow and grow quickly and effortlessly in these conditions. Right where the city meets the mountains, and where you can glimpse both worlds, capped by the ceiling of their gigantic sky - without barely moving your head.“

"Adar Newlan" comes an animated video directed by Hugo and Rodolphe Jouxtel of Fantômes, and you can watch that below.

Aboogi also features Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas and Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni. Check out the artwork, tracklist and a few other songs off the album below.

Imarhan also have European tour dates this spring. Their full schedule is listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Achinkad

2. Derhan

3. Temet

4. Tindjatan

5. Asof

6. Assossam

7. Taghadart

8. Laouni

9. Imaslan N’Assouf

10. Tamiditin

11. Adar Newlan

Imarhan - 2022 Tour Dates

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Rennes, FR @ Théâtre L’Aire Libre

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Grand Mix

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - London, UK @ The Dome

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ De Centrale

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ AB-club

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Den Haag, NL @ Paard

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Erfurt, DE @ Franz Mehlhose

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Gaité Lyrique

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Orléans, FR @ Astrolobe

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Madrid, ES @ Clamores

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Braga, PT @ Teatro Circo

Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lisbon, PT @ Music Box

Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Alicante, ES @ Alacant

Mon. Apr. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

Tues. Apr. 12, 2022 - Istres, FR @ L’Usine