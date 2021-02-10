Tune In to the BrooklynVegan show on Vans’ new Channel 66!

With the pandemic still upon us and no live (House of Vans) shows any time soon, Vans has officially announced Channel 66, a new digital livestream network that broadcasts weekdays from NYC, Chicago, LA, and Mexico City to audiences around the world. The four cities' shows will showcase "each city’s unique heritage in sub-culture by programming through the lens of the people who live it." Think "community radio meets public access TV," Vans says.

You can check out the full schedule for many options, but shows include a New York Hardcore show with Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, etc) called New Direction, an Afropunk show called Channel Interference, a GZA show called Chessboxing with GZA (which features music and discussion with GZA while he plays live chess with a guest), an Empty Bottle show with live gigs & DJ sets, a Max Fish show, resident DJ sets from Laura Jane Grace, and... The BrooklynVegan Show!

Tune in every other Thursday at 11 AM ET, where BV senior editor Andrew Sacher will play new music, talk to guests, bring in artists to play live sets, and more, live from Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Our first show is February 18 with special guest Ric Leichtung of AdHoc Presents and NYC Nightlife United, who will be on hand to discuss the state of live music during COVID and some of 2020's best albums.

The shows only air once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so be sure to tune in as they happen. You can watch Channel 66 right now. Japanese Breakfast is DJing from the NYC location as we speak.

More info, schedule, and a complete list of Channel 66's programming here.